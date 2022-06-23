Australia’s end of financial year sales are well underway, and bargain hunters already know there’s no better time to score savings on everything from fashion to furniture. But if you’re looking to cut costs on household bills, June is also a great time to jump on an EOFY internet deal.

A range of telcos are slashing prices on NBN plans for new customers, saving shoppers up to $120 on their broadband bill. If you’re in the market for a better, cheaper, or faster internet plan, we’ve rounded up what the big telcos are offering this EOFY. Jump to your choice of provider in the links below, or scroll through to see all the NBN sales and specials.

Telstra EOFY internet deals

Telstra is offering new customers a $15 discount on selected NBN plans for the first six months, as part of its massive EOFY sale. Sign up for an eligible plan before June 30, 2022, and you’ll save $90 in total across your first six months of service.

The discount is available on Telstra’s Essential NBN 50, Premium NBN 100, and Ultimate NBN 250 plans, all of which include unlimited data and no lock-in contract. Here’s what you’ll pay with the EOFY deal:

Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Essential: $80 per month for six months, then $95 per month ongoing

$80 per month for six months, then $95 per month ongoing Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Premium: $95 per month for six months, then $110 per month ongoing

$95 per month for six months, then $110 per month ongoing Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Ultimate: $125 per month for six months, then $140 per month ongoing

Plans also include 3 months of free BINGE Standard streaming for new subscribers (valued at $14 per month), plus two months of free Device Protect internet security (valued at $10 per month). Customers will also receive a new Telstra Smart Modem 3, which is free when you stay connected for 24 months (if you cancel early, simply return your modem or pay a $200 non-return fee).

Aussie Broadband EOFY internet deals

Aussie Broadband’s EOFY internet offer saves new customers up to $120 on high-speed NBN plans. Switch to Aussie’s NBN 100, NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plans before midnight on June 30, 2022, and you can score a $20 monthly discount for your first six months.

To qualify, you’ll need to sign up to an eligible plan, and use the promo code EOFY22 at checkout. Aussie Broadband is offering the deal on the following unlimited data fast NBN plans.

NBN Homefast 100/20: $79 per month for six months, then $99 per month ongoing

$79 per month for six months, then $99 per month ongoing NBN 100/40: $89 per month for six months, then $109 per month ongoing

$89 per month for six months, then $109 per month ongoing NBN Home Superfast 250/25: $109 per month for six months, then $129 per month ongoing

$109 per month for six months, then $129 per month ongoing NBN Home Ultrafast 1000/50: $129 per month for six months, then $149 per month ongoing

If you’d prefer a more standard speed, Aussie Broadband is also taking $10 off the monthly cost of its NBN 50/20 plan, again for your first six months. You can grab this discount by using the code EOFY10 at checkout; this offer ends on June 30.

NBN 50/20: $69 per month for six months, then $79 per month ongoing

All plans include no lock-in contract, and customers can add on optional extras such as home phone or a pre-configured modem (available from $149 upfront).

Dodo EOFY internet deals

Rather than giving new customers a monthly discount, Dodo is instead offering switching subscribers their first month free across all four of its NBN plans. This includes its entry-level 15Mbps plan, up to the fastest NBN 100 option, provided you sign up by or on June 30, 2022.

Dodo NBN 15: $0 for your first month, then $55 per month ongoing

$0 for your first month, then $55 per month ongoing Dodo NBN 25: $0 for your first month, then $65 per month ongoing

$0 for your first month, then $65 per month ongoing Dodo NBN 50: $0 for your first month, then $75 per month ongoing

$0 for your first month, then $75 per month ongoing Dodo NBN 100: $0 for your first month, then $85 per month ongoing

All plans are month-to-month with no lock-in contracts, and include unlimited data. Dodo customers can bring their own modem, or add on a pre-configured device for $88 upfront.

Belong EOFY internet deals

Telstra subsidiary Belong is cutting prices on NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans for savvy switchers, offering a six or 12-month discount for new customers who sign on by the end of June. Customers can save $5 per month for 12 months on NBN 50 plans, or $15 per month for six months on faster NBN 100; however, you’ll need to switch by midnight on June 30, 2022 to grab this deal.

To qualify, you’ll need to apply the code FIVEOFF at checkout for Standard Plus/NBN 50, and GOFAST for Premium/NBN 100. The offer applies to the following plans:

Belong Standard Plus: $65 per month for 12 months, then $70 per month ongoing

$65 per month for 12 months, then $70 per month ongoing Belong Premium: $75 per month for six months, then $90 per month ongoing

All of Belong’s plans include unlimited data, no contracts, and the option to purchase a new modem or BYO device. Customers will also receive a free Belong mobile SIM pre-loaded with $80 of credit.

Exetel EOFY internet deals

Exetel is dropping prices across its entire NBN range, again for new customers who sign up by midnight on June 30, 2022. Depending on your choice of speed tier, you can save up to $120 over your first six months via a limited-time monthly discount of $10, $19 or $20.

The offers are available on the following Exetel NBN plans:

Basic NBN 12: $49.95 per month for six months, then $59.95 per month ongoing

$49.95 per month for six months, then $59.95 per month ongoing Everyday NBN 25: $54.95 per month for six months, then $59.95 per month ongoing

$54.95 per month for six months, then $59.95 per month ongoing Extra-value NBN 50: $54.95 per month for six months, then $69.95 per month ongoing

$54.95 per month for six months, then $69.95 per month ongoing Family NBN 100/20: $69.95 per month for six months, then $89.95 per month ongoing

$69.95 per month for six months, then $89.95 per month ongoing Power Home NBN 100/40: $79.95 per month for six months, then $98.95 per month ongoing

$79.95 per month for six months, then $98.95 per month ongoing Superfast NBN 250/25: $99.95 per month for six months, then $119.95 per month ongoing

$99.95 per month for six months, then $119.95 per month ongoing Lightspeed NBN 500/50: $119.95 per month for six months, then $139.95 per month ongoing

All Exetel plans include unlimited data, no contracts, and the option to add a modem from $100 upfront. Customers can also save further by bundling Exetel home phone or mobile phone plans, with discounts of up to $15 per month available.

Optus EOFY internet deals

Optus is also running a six-month discount for new customers who switch to selected NBN plans by June 30, 2022. Customers can save $10 per month for six months on Optus’ Standard Plus/NBN 50 speed plans, or $20 per month for six months on Premium NBN 100 speeds.

This offer applies to both Optus’ standard Internet Everyday NBN plans, and perk-filled Internet Family Entertainer plans (which include a Netflix subscription, WiFi Secure protection and Optus’ Ultra WiFi Booster). EOFY offer prices are below.

Optus Internet Everyday (NBN 50 speed): $69 per month for six months, then $79 per month ongoing

$69 per month for six months, then $79 per month ongoing Optus Internet Everyday (NBN 100 speed): $79 per month for six months, then $99 per month ongoing

$79 per month for six months, then $99 per month ongoing Optus Internet Family Entertainer (NBN 50 speed): $89 per month for six months, then $99 per month ongoing

$89 per month for six months, then $99 per month ongoing Optus Internet Family Entertainer (NBN 100 speed): $109 per month for six months, then $119 per month ongoing

All plans include unlimited data, no start-up fees and no lock-in contracts. Optus will also throw in its Ultra WiFi Modem with 4G backup, which is yours to keep if you stay connected for 36 months (valued at $216).

MATE EOFY internet deals

NBN provider MATE is offering new customers a bonus $100 account credit, provided you sign up before June 30, 2020. This deal is available across all MATE plans, including standalone internet, internet and mobile phone, and internet with home phone.

To claim your bonus $100, you’ll need to enter the promo code MATE100 at check out. Once your plan is activated, you’ll receive a $100 account credit, which more than covers your first month of service.

MATE offers unlimited data, no-contract NBN plans across multiple sped tiers, with prices beginning at $59 per month for NBN 25 speeds. The telco also provides a superfast NBN 250 plan for $99 per month, which is available to eligible FTTP and HFC NBN connections.

