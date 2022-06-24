June can be a great time to snag some savings if you’ve been holding off buying a new phone or switching to a new phone plan. Many telcos and smartphone brands choose this time of year to offer some great deals — whether that’s discounts or bonus offers.

So if you’re hoping to grab a bargain on phone plans or handsets this End Of Financial Year, here is what is on offer this June 2022.



Telstra EOFY deals: Discounts and bonus offers on phones

Telstra has gone all-in with its EOFY deals on a range of new smartphones, and you can pick up these offers on some of the most popular brands and latest devices — good news if you’ve been holding off on a phone upgrade. Here are the 2022 EOFY phone offers available from Telstra.

Device Standard price Deal Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra From $1,249 t0 $2,149 Score a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (redeem by 30/07/22) Apple iPhone 12 From $1,199 to $1,449 Save $300 off the device cost Apple iPhone 11 From $849 to $929 Save $150 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G From $2,499 to $2,649 Save $500 off the device cost Google Pixel 6 From $999 to $1,129 Save $150 off the device cost Google Pixel 6 Pro From $1,299 to $1,599 Save $250 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy S21 FE From $999 to $1,099 Save $200 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy A33 5G $599 Save $150 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy A53 5G $699 Save $150 off the device cost OPPO Find X5 Pro $1,799 Save $200 off the device cost

These offers expire June 30, 2022, terms apply.

Buying any of these devices from Telstra will require you to choose between paying off your phone over 12, 24 or 36 months (some devices may not be available over 36 months), or buying outright. If the offer includes a discount on the device, this will be applied over the payment period or the outright cost depending on which payment option you choose. You’ll then need to bundle your phone with a Telstra phone plan.

Optus EOFY deals: Discounts on popular smartphones

Looking to Optus for your new phone? You can pick up a range of popular devices with some generous discounts on offer. Here is what you can save on a range of phones as part of the 2022 EOFY deals from Optus.

Device Standard price Deal Samsung Galaxy S22 From $1,249 to $1,349 Save $200 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy S22+ From $1,549 to $1,649 Save $250 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra From $1,849 to $2,149 Save $300 off the device cost Apple iPhone 11 From $849 to $929 Save $250 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy A13 $329 Save $256.32 off the device cost ($2 per month over 36 months or $3 per month over 24 months) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE From $999 to $1,099 Save $200 off the device cost

These offers expire June 30, 2022, terms apply.

When you pick up your new phone on a plan from Optus — whether you choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months — you’ll need to pair it with an Optus postpaid plan. Keep in mind that the discount might not be applicable to certain payment period options for some devices.

Vodafone EOFY deals: Device discounts for everyone

Vodafone has certainly thrown a lot of discounts in the mix to entice customers to sign up to a phone plan. Whether you’re after a new smartphone or just looking for a SIM-only plan with some great value for money, check out what is on offer from Vodafone below.

Device Standard price Deal Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro From $1,699 to $2,719 Save $200 off the device cost Apple iPhone 11 From to $849 to $929 Save $200 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra From $1,249 to $2,149 Save $300 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G From $2,499 to $2,649 Save $500 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 From $1,499 to $1,599 Save $300 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy S21 FE From $999 to $1,099 Save $200 off the device cost Google Pixel 6 Pro From $1,299 to $1,449 Save $400 off the device cost Google Pixel 6 From $999 to $1,129 Save $150 off the device cost OPPO Find X5 Pro $1,799 Save $200 off the device cost OPPO Find X5 $1,399 Save $150 off the device cost OPPO Find X5 Lite $799 Save $100 off the device cost

Vodafone is also offering a saving of $100 off the device cost of the Samsung Galaxy A33 and up to $250 off the cost of the Samsung Galaxy A13. These offers expire June 30, 2022, terms apply.

If you decide to pick up a new phone on a plan from Vodafone, you’ll need to choose between a 12, 24 or 36 month device payment period, and then bundle with a postpaid phone plan. Keep in mind that you might not be able to access a discount on certain device payment lengths.

You can also pick up some bonus data on Vodafone’s SIM-only postpaid plans if you already have your own handset. The bonus data offers expire June 30, 2022, terms apply.

$40 Lite plan with 10GB data — get 70GB of bonus data (80GB total) each month for as long as you stay connected to your plan

$45 Lite+ plan with 30GB data — get 90GB of bonus data (120GB total) each month for as long as you stay connected to your plan

$40 Super plan with 60GB data — get 140GB of bonus data (200GB total) each month for as long as you stay connected to your plan

Woolworths Mobile EOFY deals: Save on popular Samsung and OPPO phones

If what the big three telcos have on offer isn’t enough to entice you to pick up a new phone, Woolworths Mobile has a few deals on its range of Samsung and OPPO devices. See what is on offer below.

Device Standard price Deal Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra From $1,249 to $2,149 Score a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE From $1,044 to $1,152 Save $200 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G $2,592 Save $500 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy A53 5G $756 Save $100 off the device cost Samsung Galaxy A33 5G $648 Save $100 off the device cost

These offers expire June 30, 2022, terms apply. (NOTE: The offer on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G expires July 6, 2022).

When you pick up a new phone on a plan from Woolies, you’ll need to choose between a 24 or 26 month device repayment period, and then add on one of the postpaid phone plans.

Belong EOFY deals: Bonus data on SIM-only plans

Belong has also jumped on the EOFY bandwagon with a simple offer for two of its SIM-only postpaid plans, with bonus data available for up to 12 months of your plan. This offer expires June 30, 2022, terms apply. Here is what you can get.

$35 plan with 40GB data — bonus 40GB data per month (80GB total) over 12 months

$45 plan with 100GB data — bonus 100GB data per month (200GB total) over 12 months

Amaysim EOFY deals: Prepaid discounts

Prefer prepaid to postpaid? Popular prepaid provider Amaysim is offering some rather generous EOFY discounts on a couple of its plans. These offers expire June 30, 2022, terms apply. Here is what you can pick up with Amaysim.

$12 prepaid plan with 2GB data (per 28 days) — pay $0 for your first renewal, $12 per 28-day expiry period ongoing

$30 prepaid plan with 30GB data (per 28 days) — pay $15 for your first three renewals, $30 per 28-day expiry period ongoing

Circles.Life EOFY deals: Save on your plan fees

Another postpaid phone plan provider jumping on the EOFY band wagon is Circles.Life. A telco known for offering deals and discounts from time to time, this EOFY, Circles.Life is offering a monthly discount on your plan fees for 12 months. These offers expire 1PM AEST July 1, 2022, terms apply. Here is what you can save.

$25 plan with 30GB data — save $5 per month off your plan fees over 12 months (was $25, now $20) when you use the promo code EOFY30 at the checkout

at the checkout $45 plan with 100GB data — save $15 per month off your plan fees over 12 months (was $45 now $30) when you use the promo code EOFY100 at the checkout

Boost Mobile EOFY deals: Discounts on SIM packs

Well known prepaid provider Boost Mobile is jumping in with some discounts on its SIM starter packs (which includes your plan’s first recharge). These offers expire June 30, 2022, terms apply. Here is what Boost has to offer.

$30 prepaid SIM with 20GB data (40GB on first three recharges) — save $20 off ($10 total) the $30 prepaid SIM (recharges are $30 per 30-day expiry period ongoing)

$200 prepaid 12-month SIM with 100GB data (140GB on first recharge) — save $30 off ($170 total) the $200 12-month prepaid SIM (recharges are $200 per 12-month expiry period ongoing)

