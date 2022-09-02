Looking for a fast, high-performance alternative to the NBN? GigaComm has announced a massive deal on all of its internet plans, however there’s only two months left to snag this offer.

New customers who sign up to any GigaComm broadband plan and use the code SPECIAL20 at check-out will be able to secure $20 off per month, for the first six months of their plan. This adds up to $120 in savings over the six-month period. The offer will be valid up until October 31, 2022.

What types of plans does GigaComm have?

GigaComm offers a range of Fibre to the Distribution Point (FTTx) plans, as well as Fibre and Fixed Wireless (FFW) plans. The main drawcard of GigaComm’s suite of internet plans is the ability to get speeds of 1000Mbps. These plans begin at $169 per month depending on your connection type, which is a decent chunk pricier than their slightly slower plans, but the speeds may be worth it for your lifestyle.

Other plans and speeds

The GigaComm range of other available speeds start at $79 per month for the FTTx 200 plan, $149 per month for the FTTx 400 plan, and $169 per month for the FTTx 1000, or Gigabit package. The FFW range includes a $119 per month plan at 300Mbps, a $169 per month plan at 600Mbps, and a $199 per month plan at 1000Mbps.

Other details to be aware of

These plans are not as widely available as the NBN, and are mostly offered in Melbourne and Sydney. So anyone from other states should check availabilities through the GigaComm address tool. There are also start-up/installation costs depending on your choice of contract – month-to-month plans incur a $1,500 installation fee if your home is connected via Fibre and Fixed Wireless, and FTTx month-to-month plans require a $125 fee for installation.

Is GigaComm different to the NBN?

GigaComm is a telco provider that is independent from the NBN, meaning anyone disappointed with NBN speeds or reception can look to GigaComm as a solid alternative. The telco uses optical fibre and fixed wireless technology to deliver low latency speeds that are ten times quicker than the average Australian download speed.

Customers can follow the links below for more details on GigaComm plans, and to check plan availability through the telco’s address-checking tool.

GigaComm FFTx plans

The following table shows a selection of published GigaComm fibre and fixed wireless plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period FTTx 200 200/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 200/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$125 installation fee (modem sold separately)

Month-to-month contract min. cost $204 over first month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $79Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FTTx 200 200/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 200/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$0 installation fee (modem sold separately)

24-month contract min. cost $1,896 over 24 months UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $79Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FTTx 400 400/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 400/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$125 installation fee (modem sold separately)

Month-to-month contract min. cost $274 over first month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FTTx 400 400/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 400/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$0 installation fee (modem sold separately)

24-month contract min. cost $3,576 over 24 months UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $149Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FTTx Gigabit 1000/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 1000/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$125 installation fee (modem sold separately)

Month-to-month contract min. cost $294 over first month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $169Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FTTx Gigabit 1000/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 1000/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$0 installation fee (modem sold separately)

24-month contract min. cost $4,056 over 24 months UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $169Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

GigaComm FFW plans

The following table shows a selection of published GigaComm fibre and fixed wireless plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period FFW 300 300/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 300/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$1,500 installation fee (modem sold separately)

Month-to-month contract min. cost $1,619 over first month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FFW 300 300/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 300/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$999 installation fee (modem sold separately)

12-month contract min. cost $2,427 over 12 months UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FFW 300 300/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 300/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$0 installation fee (modem sold separately)

24-month contract min. cost $2,856 over 24 months UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FFW 600 600/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 300/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$1,500 installation fee (modem sold separately)

Month-to-month contract min. cost $1,669 over first month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $169Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FFW 600 600/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 600/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$999 installation fee (modem sold separately)

12-month contract min. cost $3,027 over 12 months UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $169Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FFW 600 600/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 600/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$0 installation fee (modem sold separately)

24-month contract min. cost $4,056 over 24 months UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $169Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FFW Gigabit 1000/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 1000/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$1,299 installation fee (modem sold separately)

Month-to-month contract min. cost $1,498 over first month UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $199Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FFW Gigabit 1000/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 1000/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$799 installation fee (modem sold separately)

12-month contract min. cost $3,187 over 12 months UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $199Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site FFW Gigabit 1000/50Mbps speeds

Upgrade to 1000/100Mbps for an additional $20 per month

$0 installation fee (modem sold separately)

24-month contract min. cost $4,776 over 24 months UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $199Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Thinking of switching? Here’s our pick of discounted internet plans

NBN 100

NBN 50

NBN 25

NBN 12 Unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Premium Evening Speed (NBN 100) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Plus Evening Speed (NBN 50) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Standard Evening Speed (NBN 25) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) Plans The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Basic Evening Speed (NBN 12) plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Photo Credits: Vadym Pastukh