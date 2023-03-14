Best home WiFi plans Australia

Fact Checked

In this day and age, having WiFi at home is a bit of an essential. Whether you choose to have NBN, mobile broadband or wireless broadband, the majority of Aussie households have some form of internet connection.

From scrolling on TikTok and video streaming; to checking emails and paying bills online, we all use the internet in some capacity or another on a daily basis. But generally, the only time we think about where exactly that connection comes from is either when it is slow, or if we are looking to sign up to a new internet plan.

But what exactly is WiFi? How does it work? And how do you choose a good plan? This Canstar Blue guide answers all those questions and more.

What is WiFi?

WiFi is the name of the networking technology that connects computers, tablets, smartphones and other devices both to each other and the internet. It works by employing radio waves sent from a modem or router to nearby devices, sending and receiving data, similar to the technology used by walkie-talkies and radio.

What is the difference between WiFi and internet?

WiFi and internet are sometimes used interchangeably; however, the two terms do actually refer to different things.

WiFi is the invisible network that connects nearby devices with each other and the internet, whereas the internet is a global network made up of networks where devices communicate with each other via Internet Protocol. So, essentially, the internet is where you can find Google, social media sites, etc. and WiFi is the technology that allows our devices to access the internet.

WiFi Plans and Providers

As WiFi is not a type of broadband, instead referring to the technology required to connect devices wirelessly, you can set up a WiFi connection with a range of different networks,: including the NBN and home wireless broadband. If you want to compare WiFi plans on these popular internet types, you can compare plans in the below tables.

Home Wireless Broadband Plans

How much data do I need on my WiFi plan?

How much data you’ll need on a WiFi plan depends entirely on your circumstances. For example, your usage habits, number of devices that will be connected at any one time, budget and online activities will determine how much data is actually required for your household.

Some online activities will use more data than others – to make it a little easier to understand, we have sorted some of the most common online activities into the two categories below:

Activities that use a larger amount of data: Streaming video content, especially in HD, 4K, 8K

Video calls

Online gaming

Posting to social media

Downloading large files and games

Using multiple devices simultaneously

Running smart-home devices Activities that use a smaller amount of data: Checking, reviewing, and sending emails

Scrolling social media

Internet searches

Streaming music or podcasts

Online shopping

If a lot of your online activities fall into the ‘large amount of data’ category, it may be worth looking into plans with unlimited data.

Perks of signing up to an unlimited data WiFi plan:

Stress-free internet usage

More ideal for households with multiple people using the internet simultaneously

Uninterrupted WiFi usage

Better gaming experience

More convenient to stream and download files without having to monitor how much internet data you have left

Some providers offer “unlimited” WiFi plans but limit your speed once you’ve hit a certain amount of data for the month, so be sure to check out the terms and conditions before signing up for a plan.

In saying that, having unlimited data is not necessarily always the best option. It is only useful if you’re going to actually use it, as lighter internet users may be able to save money on their internet plan opting for a data capped plan.

How to choose a good WiFi deal

When it comes to choosing a WiFi plan that is going to be the best for your household needs, there are a couple of things that should be considered:

Internet type: NBN, home wireless broadband, etc.

Plan duration: some providers offer month-to-month services, while others may will ask you to commit to a set period.

Speed: NBN speed tiers, 4G vs 5G etc

Inclusions: entertainment extras, unlimited data, etc.

Cost

It is important that you compare plans from a range of providers to make sure that you’re getting value for money and a plan that is actually going to work for you. Aside from the big-three providers, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone/TPG, there’s a wide range of smaller providers, so going with a name that you know isn’t necessarily going to get you the best deal possible.

Another thing to consider when on the hunt for a new internet plan is discounts, deals and offers. A common tactic for providers is to discount your plan fees, however these discounts only generally last for a certain period of time so it is crucial that you check how much you will be charged after this discount period is over. The last thing you want is to be stuck paying for a plan that does not fit within your budget.

That’s why going for a plan because of the flashy discount may not always be the best option, you may be better off going for a standard plan price that is not going to break the bank in the long run. Reading the plan’s terms and conditions before signing up is always a good idea, to make sure that you don’t get stung with fees for something you didn’t even know about, such as a minimum contract period or early exit fees.

How to sign up to or switch WiFi internet plans

Signing up to a WiFi internet plan is usually as simple as going to the provider’s website and following the instructions laid out there. Alternatively, most providers offer a customer service line and some have physical stores if you need some assistance.

It is important that you do your research before making your final decision, and Canstar Blue is here to help! Our comparison tool compares internet plans from a large range of NBN providers so you can find the data, speed and price combination that suits you.

If you do make the decision to jump ship and move to a new provider, here are the steps on how to switch internet providers in Australia:

Check your current contract for the cancellation process/policy: if there are early exit fees or your current provider requires a certain amount of notice, this should be taken into consideration when looking at new plans. It might be simpler to wait out your current contract as opposed to paying those early exit fees. Determine what kind of plan you’re looking for and shop around to see what plans the providers are currently offering to make sure you’re getting value for money and not missing out on a better deal Select a new provider and request an installation or activation date. You can either do this via the provider’s website, by giving the customer service number a call or (if applicable) going in store. Get any new equipment, such as a new modem, set up so that everything is ready to go. Cancel your current service: to have the least amount of downtime, it is generally recommended to keep your current plan until you’re all set up with your new provider. However, once your new plan is all set up and ready to go it is important that you cancel your old service. Sometimes, your new provider will sort it out for you but, as a general rule, you need to make sure that old service is cancelled.

For more info on how to either move to or change NBN providers, check out our helpful guide here.

Can I check my WiFi speed?

Yes. If you think that your WiFi is being a bit slow or are just curious about its performance, you can check your WiFi speed with a free internet speed test tool. Simply click the ‘Go’ button and the tool will perform an instant speed test, giving you your results in a matter of seconds.

These results will include: