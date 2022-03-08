With more and more streaming and subscription services around, it can be tricky to keep on top of what subscriptions you have — not to mention the costs of having multiple services.

Helping to solve this issue is SubHub from Optus — a service the telco launched in late 2021. Now, anyone who has been eyeing off a sign-up to SubHub might find exactly what’s needed to prompt them to join, with Netflix the latest addition to the platform.

SubHub initially launched with a smaller selection of services, but as more platforms are being added (and with more to launch in the future), it’s now becoming a much more attractive option for anyone juggling multiple subscriptions.

Netflix newest addition to range of subscription services currently available on Optus SubHub

Netflix is the latest addition to Optus SubHub — a subscription bundling service available to Optus customers. Not only does SubHub allow you to keep your subscription services in one place for easy management, but you’ll also get discounts when you add more subscriptions to your account.

Clive Dickens, VP of TV, Content and Product Development at Optus said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Netflix as our latest SubHub partner, with its vast selection of best-in-class entertainment now available to all Optus SubHub customers.”

This comes a month after MasterClass — a learning platform with over 150 instructors — was added to the service. MasterClass offers training in a range of topics with experts in that field, such as acting classes with Natalie Portman and creativity and leadership with Anna Wintour.

In addition to Netflix and MasterClass, Optus SubHub includes the following services:

Optus Sport

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Music

Amazon Prime Gaming

Britbox

Calm

Sweat

Kindle Unlimited

Inkle

iQiy

iWonder

Optus also lists Paramount+ and Fetch as services that are coming soon to SubHub, and further services could be added in the future.

In order to use SubHub, you’ll need to be an existing Optus customer and check if your Optus Account ID is eligible. Once you’ve confirmed that your account is eligible, you can then choose the subscriptions you want to add. Optus Sport is included by default as your first subscription; for the second service you add on, you’ll save 5%, and with a third subscription, you’ll save 10% on all subscriptions.

Optus adds Netflix to home internet plans

In addition to adding Netflix to Optus SubHub, Optus has also added a standard Netflix subscription on to a selection of its home internet plans. If you sign up to an Internet Family Entertainer NBN plan, or 5G Internet Entertainer Superfast home wireless broadband plan, you’ll get a standard Netflix subscription included (delivered via SubHub).

The Internet Family Entertainer starts at $99 per month for NBN 50 speeds, while the same plan with NBN 100 speeds will cost $119 per month, and both plans include a $10 per month discount on plan fees for the first six months.

Internet Family Entertainer plans also include Optus Sport, an Ultra WiFi Booster and WiFi Secure by McAfee, positioning it as an internet plan to suit families with high internet and entertainment needs.

The 5G Internet Entertainer Superfast plan is $99 per month and includes unlimited data, uncapped 5G speeds (with a 210Mbps typical busy period download speed), a 50Mbps minimum speed guarantee, modem and Optus Sport, all in addition to the standard Netflix subscription inclusion.

The following table features a selection of month-to-month Optus NBN plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance. Use our comparison tool to see plans from other providers.

Should I get Netflix via Optus SubHub?

Netflix is without a doubt, the most popular streaming service around the world, and it carries more global subscribers than any other video streaming service. Part of what has made Netflix such a streaming success story is the range of unique Netflix-only content that the company produces.

Popular shows such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Squid Game, The Umbrella Academy and The Crown, have been huge hits and ‘must see’ shows, and a major part of what has driven so many of Netflix’s sign-ups.

Netflix does face some serious competition with the likes of Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, both of which are investing heavily in their own content, especially under big franchises. While Stan still holds a fair amount of sway in Australia thanks to many of the shows and movies licensed, BINGE has taken advantage of its access to content deals inked by its parent company Foxtel.

However, Netflix still offers great content if you’re after a streaming service, and taking advantage of its inclusion on Optus SubHub could save you up to 10% off your subscription price. If you were planning to sign up, or already have a subscription to other SubHub inclusions, you’ll most likely find the option to save on multiple services the biggest draw card. While you can easily sign up to these services separately, a discount on your streaming services might be too hard to refuse, especially if you’re already an Optus customer.

