Struggling to get a Wi-Fi signal from the window to the wall in your home? Telstra’s new Wi-Fi booster offers corner-to-corner coverage everywhere you need it – guaranteed.

Telstra is offering NBN customers a the second-generation Smart Wi-Fi Booster with a new whole-of-home coverage guarantee, the first of its kind offered by an Australian broadband provider. Now available from $12 per month on a 24-month term, the Wi-Fi Booster is integrated with Telstra’s Smart Modem to strengthen and optimise Wi-Fi signals from room to room, and keep you and your family connected throughout your home.

What is Telstra’s Smart Wi-Fi Booster?

If you’re a Telstra NBN user with home coverage issues, the Smart Wi-Fi Booster offers an affordable and easy-to-use solution. Set it up wherever your home signal is lacking, and the Booster will sync with Telstra’s Smart Modem to connect you to the strongest Wi-Fi signal available and deliver consistent speeds with less lag or buffering.

The Booster essentially extends your home Wi-Fi network, automatically switching your connected devices to the best frequency and signal on offer. It’s also a plug-in-and-play device that doesn’t require an Ethernet cable or complicated setup; simply plug it in to the nearest power point to boost your Wi-Fi performance.

“We’re seeing Aussie households increase internet usage about 40 per cent annually. This means the in-home Wi-Fi network is as important – if not more – than the NBN connection into the home,” Telstra’s Connected Home & Business Executive, Michele Garra, said.

“From our research, we’ve found one in three broadband customers in Australia experience sub-optimal Wi-Fi performance. And in pilot customer trials of our new program, we didn’t find a Wi-Fi coverage problem we couldn’t solve with our Smart Modem and Smart Wi-Fi Booster combo.”

The Smart Wi-Fi Boost (2nd gen) is available now to Telstra NBN customers on all connection types, with the exception of fixed wireless. You’ll need to pair your device with a Telstra Smart Modem (Gen 1.1 or Gen 2), but Telstra is offering customers without a compatible modem a free upgrade to the Smart Modem Gen 2 when they add the Wi-Fi Booster to their NBN plan.

You can purchase the Smart Wi-Fi Booster for $288 outright, or $12 per month over a 24-month payment period. Once the Booster has been added to your account, you’ll be eligible for Telstra’s Wi-Fi Coverage Guarantee.

What is Telstra’s Wi-Fi Guarantee?

If you’re unhappy with the coverage provided by the Smart Wi-Fi Booster, Telstra will work with you for up to 30 days to help extend the signal to every room in your home. You may be eligible to receive up to three additional Smart Wi-Fi Boosters at no extra cost to help prop up your signal, and Telstra is also offering phone support, remote speed tests, and a visit from a Telstra Technician if required.

If these options have been exhausted, and you’re still not happy with your coverage, you can cancel all future Booster repayments penalty-free. Telstra will provide a bill credit for your last month’s repayment, and allow you to keep your original Smart Wi-Fi Booster with no further payments required.

You will need to return any additional Boosters to Telstra, but the telco will send out the postage paid return satchels, so you won’t be stuck footing the bill for delivery. Be warned: if you don’t return your extra Boosters within 14 days, you’ll be charged a $200 non-return fee.

New customers can combine Telstra’s WiFi Guarantee with its existing NBN Satisfaction Guarantee, which allows users to cancel their service within 30 days without paying early termination fees or hardware costs. If you’re unhappy with your Telstra NBN plan, cancel within 30 days and you’ll also receive a refund of your first monthly plan fee, plus any speed boost charges, modem payments, and standard installation, connection and activation fees.

Telstra NBN Plans

If you’re not currently on a Telstra NBN plan, you can sign up from $75 per month for 500GB of data on the NBN 25 speed tier, with typical speeds of 20Mbps between 7pm and 11pm. Unlimited data begins at $90 per month at NBN 50 speeds, and unlimited premium NBN 100 is also available from $110 per month.

If you’re considering a premium plan, Telstra is currently offering $20 off each month for your first three months, saving you $60. All Telstra NBN plans include 3 months of BINGE standard streaming, unlimited calls Australian mobiles and standard national numbers, and a free Telstra Smart Modem with 4G backup when you stay connected for 24 months.

