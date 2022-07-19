Telstra acquires 51% of Fetch in set-top-box industry shake-up

Australia’s telco giant is set to acquire Fetch TV in a major shake-up for the set-top-box content game.

Telstra has been given the go-ahead to acquire 51.4% of Media Innovations Holdings Pty Ltd, or Fetch TV, in a move that will steer fierce competition in the streaming world.

Telstra has its own content streaming service, known as Telstra TV.

How the ACCC feels about the acquisition

The move is a major for the content world, however the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) gave it a tick of approval – and for good reason.

As a competition regulator, the ACCC has seen the move as a good one, as it won’t decrease competition in the industry, and may stimulate a better outcome for consumers. The streaming game has seen a plethora of newcomers in recent years, which has been a positive influence for the ACCC, so Telstra joining in on the action isn’t likely to shut out other providers.

What is Fetch TV?

Fetch TV is a content conglomerate that combines free-to-air television, catch-up, and streaming apps on the same service. This content is available through a set-top-box that can be purchased through certified technology retailers.

The telco providers that currently provide Fetch TV include:

iiNet

Internode

iPrimus

Westnet

Aussie Broadband

These providers allow customers to add Fetch through their respective NBN plans, and often include the service for free for the first 12 months, subtracting the set-up fee.

Fetch subscribers also need to purchase separate subscriptions for streaming services such as Netflix, but Fetch does offer channel packs from $6 per month.

What other entertainment options do the big telcos offer with NBN?

Telstra will look to be unveiling Fetch TV under its own umbrella shortly, however the company also has other entertainment options available alongside the two other major telcos. Telstra customers can also get access to Telstra TV, Netflix, BINGE, Disney, Kayo, and a variety of other streaming options as optional add-ons to their Telstra account.

Optus customers have been introduced to SubHub, which allows users to bundle all of their streaming subscriptions together on one convenient platform. Plus, a 10% discount is applied on eligible streaming services when you bundle three or more subscriptions. These services include Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus, BritBox, and a variety of other streaming services.

Pay with Vodafone is yet another entertainment option, where Vodafone customers can purchase content and services and add the one-off or ongoing price to their bill. These services include Netflix, Amazon Prime, and a variety of other options.

