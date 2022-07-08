Vodafone launches massive $400 discount on iPhone 13

The newest models in the Apple smartphone range have been tricky to find a discount on in recent months, but Vodafone is putting an end to that dry spell.

The telco provider is offering discounts on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max – and how you can cash in on this deal is fairly easy.

Save $400 on the iPhone 13

The 5G-compatible iPhone 13 is the newest base model in the Apple smartphone range. Its hefty price can turn away potential buyers, but Vodafone is offering a huge discount on the product.

Vodafone customers can save $400 when you purchase any storage size on a 12, 24, or 36-month plan. This brings the price down to $946.92 for the 128GB model, $1116.96 for the 256GB model, or $1467 for the 512GB model. That’s not the only deal that Vodafone customers can cash in on though.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are also receiving a $200 discount when you purchase on a 12, 24, or 36-month plan.

There is a catch, though.

All of these offers require you to stay with Vodafone for the entirety of the 12, 24, or 36-month payment period. If you leave the provider before the period is finished, you will lose the discount.

The iPhone 13 series has the strongest camera system to date in the Apple range, with a 12MP main camera alongside TrueDepth, Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, Nite mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The A15 Bionic chip has changed the game for smartphone processing, and 19 hours of video playback are possible on the 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display. The 13 Pro and Pro Max come with better cameras and, in the case of the 13 Pro Max, a much larger model size.

All of Vodafone’s plans come with unlimited data, but only the $85 Ultra plan includes unlimited data with no speed restrictions. All other plans include a monthly full-speed data allowance (beginning from 10GB per month on the $40 Lite plan), plus an additional unlimited data to use once your full-speed gigabytes run out. This ‘unlimited’ data is capped at speeds of 2Mbps on the Lite and Lite+ plans, and 10Mbps on the Super and Super+ plans.

Plans also include unlimited standard national talk and text to Australian numbers, and access to Vodafone’s 5G network where available – a plus as all iPhone 13 models are 5G-enabled.

This iPhone 13 deal won’t last forever, so if it seems right for you, waste no time in heading over to Vodafone.

