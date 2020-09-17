Attention Amaysim customers (and anyone looking for a great deal on a prepaid plan!).

The popular SIM-only provider is celebrating its 10th birthday in 2020 with a limited-time referral offer that could score customers up to $500 in Mastercard prepaid gift cards. Refer a friend or family member to an exclusive Amaysim prepaid plan, and you’ll be thanked with two $50 gift cards if your referred buddy sticks around.

Customers can refer up to five friends to Amaysim, meaning you can earn up to $500 in total. Each new customer can sign up to a specially-designed Amaysim plan featuring unlimited talk and text (plus monthly data) that isn’t available to the general public.

How to refer friends to Amaysim

To qualify, you’ll need to be an Amaysim customer as of September 16, 2020, on any of the telco’s prepaid SIM-only plans. Eligible customers will receive a unique code via email that can be used to refer up to five friends or family members to a new, specific Amaysim prepaid plan.

Once your referred pal signs up, you’ll receive a $50 Mastercard gift card on their second plan renewal, and another $50 gift card upon their fifth. Your friend will need to make at least five plan renewals or recharges in order for you to receive the full $100 in gift cards.

The offer is open from now through to October 18, 2020, but only for the first 3,000 new subscribers who are referred by existing Amaysim customers. So if you’re currently on an Amaysim plan, and have a friend who’s looking to switch, you’ll need to jump on this offer ASAP.

Amaysim offers for new customers

While most telco deals are tailored to reward new subscribers only, Amaysim’s birthday promotion is a thank you to the brand’s existing customer base.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our 10th birthday than to reward our loyal existing customers with a very special referral offer,” said Amaysim founder, CEO and Managing Director Peter O’Connell.

“2020 has been a particularly hard year so if we can do a little bit extra to show our customers some love, we will.”

If you’re not eligible for the above refer-a-friend deal, you can currently grab a discount on Amaysim’s $10 and $40 SIM starter packs, bringing your first renewal down to $5 and $15 respectively. You’ll also get a permanent data boost on both plans: a bonus 1GB on Amaysim’s $10 plan (now 2GB every 28 days), and an extra 10GB on the $40 plan (55GB every 28 days). Both offers are available through to 30 September, 2020.

Prepaid plans compared

Amaysim has become one of the most competitive providers in Australia’s prepaid space, offering a range of plans with prices beginning from $10 every 28 days. In addition to a basic pay-as-you-go option, Amaysim also offers unlimited call and text plans on 28, 180, and 365-day renewal periods, all of which include data and coverage on Optus’ 4G Plus network.

Amaysim’s 28-day plans also include extras such as unlimited talk and text to 28 countries (on plans of $30 and up), and an extra 300 minutes of international calls to a further 14 countries (on $40 and $50 plans). If you’re wondering how Amaysim compares to other prepaid providers, you can browse the plans in the table below.