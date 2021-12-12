Expert Picks: Best Prepaid Mobile Plans (December 2021)

Fact Checked

If you’re looking to ward off bill shock and keep things flexible with a prepaid mobile plan, there’s hundreds of options on the Aussie market to suit every user and budget. But sorting through what’s available can be a struggle, especially if you’re not looking for the cheapest price alone. That’s why Canstar Blue can help you find a deal based on a plan’s overall value, not just pricing.

How we help you find the best prepaid mobile plan

Using Canstar Blue’s unique Value Score feature for picking the best prepaid mobile plans, we’ve singled out several offers that combine good prices with great features. The best deal isn’t necessarily the cheapest, which is why our rankings are determined by a combination of the following:

Price

Plan inclusions

Customer service and support

Billing and payment options

Each prepaid phone plan on Canstar Blue’s database is given a Value Score of between 0 and 10, with a higher number indicating a better value product. If a plan has a lower cost and better inclusions, it’s likely to receive a higher Value Score than a more expensive plan, or one with fewer features. It’s all about helping you make an informed decision about which prepaid plans are worth signing up to. More information on how Canstar Blue’s Value Score works can be found here.

If you’re ready to pair your phone with a bill-shock-free prepaid plan that keeps you in control, we’ve picked out several of the best options below. Whether you’re after a wallet-friendly deal, or something with plenty of monthly data, here are the top picks on our website right now.

Best prepaid mobile plans December 2021

Best Budget Prepaid Plan: Amaysim $12 Unlimited 2GB Prepaid

Best Everyday Prepaid Plan: iiNet $29.99 Mobile Voice SIM Only

Best Big Data Prepaid Plan: Felix Mobile $35 Plan

Best Telstra Prepaid Plan: $30 Prepaid Mobile Plan

Best Optus Prepaid Plan: Prepaid Epic Data $30

Best Vodafone Prepaid Plan: $30 Prepaid Plus

Best budget prepaid plan

Amaysim Unlimited 2GB Prepaid

Value score: 9.2

For light data users looking for a no-fuss plan for under $15 per renewal, Amaysim’s 2GB option comes in at $12 per recharge. This plan offers a 28-day expiry and includes unlimited standard talk and text to Australian numbers, 2GB of data, and the option to bank any unused data every time you renew, with no limit on how many gigabytes you can stash away. Amaysim customers also have the option to auto-renew their plan every 28 days, so you won’t need to worry about forgetting to recharge.

What’s good about this plan:

Complete Optus 4G Plus network coverage.

Unlimited talk and text in Australia to standard numbers.

No setup fees or SIM card charges.

What to look out for:

Heavier data users may need a higher-priced plan.

No international call inclusions.

Additional data usage is priced at $10 per excess gigabyte.

Best everyday prepaid plan

iiNet $29.99 Mobile Voice SIM Only

Value score: 9.4

While iiNet is primarily known as a broadband provider, the telco also offers a small range of SIM-only prepaid plans, with coverage on Vodafone’s 4G network. iiNet’s $29.99 plan includes a generous 40GB of data per month, plus unlimited standard national talk and text. Currently, iiNet is offering new customers an introductory price of $15 per month for their first six months, as well as double data if you bundle your service with an iiNet internet plan, giving you 80GB every month.

What’s good about this plan:

Bonus data if you bundle mobile and internet.

No lock-in contract or setup fees.

Runs on the Vodafone/TPG 3G and 4G networks.

What to look out for:

No international call or message inclusions.

No 5G network coverage.

International roaming is pay-as-you-go only.

Best big data prepaid plan

Felix Mobile $35 Plan

Value score: 9.7

For big data users who don’t want to be hit with excess usage fees (or stuck without gigabytes until their plan renews), Felix Mobile’s $35 plan includes unlimited data use in Australia, although speeds are capped at 20Mbps. This is fast enough for most of the activities you’d use your phone for, including HD video, but those looking for 5G-style speeds may be disappointed. Felix’s plan provides coverage on the Vodafone/TPG 4G and 3G networks and also includes unlimited standard talk and text, with a monthly expiry.

What’s good about this plan:

Unlimited data use, with no excess usage charges in Australia.

No lock-in contract.

Certified carbon neutral plan and powered by 100% renewable energy.

What to look out for:

Data speeds are limited to 20Mbps.

No 5G network coverage.

International calls and roaming are not included, but add-ons packs for both are available.

Best Telstra prepaid plan

$30 Prepaid Mobile Plan

Value score: 7.4

Telstra’s $30 Prepaid Mobile plan includes a standard 10GB with each 28-day recharge, alongside unlimited standard national calls and messaging, up to 365 minutes of international calls, and 100 international SMS/MMS. Customers can also continuously roll over any unused data to a maximum of 200GB, provided you recharge your plan before expiry. Look out for new sign up discounts and bonus data, which Telstra frequently offers to new customers.

What’s good about this plan:

Telstra 3G and 4GX networks cover around 99% of Australians.

Data rollover allows you to save up to 200GB for later use.

International call allowances.

What to look out for:

No international roaming inclusions.

5G network access not available.

Comparatively more expensive than other plans with similar inclusions.

Best Optus prepaid plan

Prepaid Epic Data $30

Value score: 7.8

Optus’ $30 Epic Data prepaid plan gives you 10GB of data to use every 28 days, with the option to roll over up to 200GB of unused data when you recharge your plan before expiry. You’ll also get unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, unlimited standard international calls to 15 selected countries, and the option to tailor your plan with add-ons such as unlimited data or overseas roaming.

What’s good about this plan:

28-day expiry can be extended to 84 days if you recharge before expiry.

Unlimited international call inclusions.

Up to 200GB data rollover.

What to look out for:

No 5G network access.

International roaming not included, although add-ons are available.

Comparatively more expensive than other plans with similar inclusions.

Best Vodafone prepaid plan

$30 Prepaid Plus

Value score: 7.5

Vodafone’s standard $30 prepaid SIM pack offers slightly more value than Optus and Telstra, giving you 15GB of full-speed data each recharge, plus unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps. This plan also includes unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, 500 minutes of international calls to Zone 1 countries, and the option of banking up to 200GB of unused data when you recharge before expiry. Vodafone also regularly offers discounts and bonus data to new customers.

What’s good about this plan:

$5 monthly discount when you enable AutoRecharge.

Includes unlimited data, known as ‘Infinite data’ at a capped speed of 1.5Mbps.

Customers can roll over up to 200GB of unused high-speed data.

What to look out for:

Network coverage not as extensive regionally when compared to Telstra or Optus.

International roaming not included, but add-ons available.

28-day expiry, rather than a full month.

Our Value Score Methodology for prepaid mobile plans

While price is clearly important, there’s more to finding a great phone plan than simply looking for the cheapest deal. After all, an extra few dollars could earn you a bucket load more data or other useful extras. That’s why, in addition to comparing on price, Canstar Blue gives you the opportunity to search for plans based on our unique Value Score, so you know you’re getting a great deal overall.

Value Scores range from 1 to 10, with a higher score indicating a better value prepaid phone plan. The Value Score consists of a Price Score and Feature Score: the Price Score accounts for 70% of the overall ranking, with the Feature Score contributing to 30%.

Price Score

Price Scores are calculated by comparing a plan’s monthly cost to the price of other plans in the market. Canstar Blue uses a plan’s average cost, rather than advertised prices, to account for plans that don’t renew on a standard monthly basis – for example, prepaid plans that expire every 10, 14, or 28 days. Using a plan’s average monthly cost, mean average monthly cost, and the standard deviation of the average monthly cost, Canstar Blue calculates and assigns a Price Score between 0 and 100.

Feature Score

The Feature Score compares over 100 features found on mobile plans, which are grouped into the following three categories:

Customer Service and Support (40% of score): Application channels, website functionality, online help/support, call centres, etc.

Application channels, website functionality, online help/support, call centres, etc. Inclusions (35% of score): Call, data, and SMS allowances, additional plan inclusions such as international calls or data free streaming.

Call, data, and SMS allowances, additional plan inclusions such as international calls or data free streaming. Billing and Payments (25% of score): Payment, statement, and billing frequency and options.

The Value Score, Pricing Score and Feature Scores of plans are re-calculated daily, with changes then reflected on Canstar Blue’s comparison tool. When you visit our site, you know you’re looking at the best deals around.

