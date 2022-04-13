Oppo burst into Australia’s smartphone scene in 2014, and has carved itself a niche that consumers are coming to love. Founded in 2004 in China’s Dongguan, Oppo started life as an artistic, interpretive approach to smartphone technology. This mission statement holds true to this day, with a colourful, vibrant host of phones available from the Oppo range.

But as is the question on everyone’s mind when evaluating a smartphone brand’s range: what is the cheapest Oppo phone? Let Canstar Blue do the digging, as we sort through the Oppo range of smartphones.

What is the cheapest Oppo phone?

The absolute cheapest in the Oppo range is the 64GB Oppo A16s, which clocks in at around the $269 mark, according to the Oppo website.

As is the theme with Oppo products, the price isn’t indicative of the phone’s performance. The main drawcard of the A16s is just how much you get for the $269 price tag. For the price of a few cases of beer or a semi-decent watch, you can snag a device with an 8MP camera, a 6.5” HD screen, all packaged in a 3D curved-edge body, with a 190-gram chassis.

Coming in a Crystal Black or Pearl Blue colour variant, the Oppo A16s has a sleek, chic design that rivals the aesthetics of some higher price-range models. The real standout of Oppo’s cheapest phone is the camera, which is a hidden gem even in a phone of its price range. The 13MP main camera, 2 MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera all turn the Oppo A16s into a budget-friendly powerhouse.

Should I get an Oppo A16s?

The Oppo A16s is a great option for students, elderly people, and anyone looking for a solid smartphone with a passable camera. If you have a higher budget, the Apple, Samsung, and even the top-tier Oppo products could be more worth your while. The processing power and longevity of the pricier models may be worth it depending on your needs, however the price and relative durability of the Oppo A16s cannot be overlooked.

What is the cheapest Oppo Find X?

The Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G 128GB will be the cheapest option you can find in the Find X series. It clocks in at around $600, and has double the storage of the A16s. It comes in Astral Blue and Starry Black, and has a 64MP Quad Camera. The higher price-tag is definitely warranted in comparison to the A16s given its features. The Find X3 Lite 5G is a great way to enter the top rung of the Find X range without forking out a huge amount.

How long does an Oppo phone last?

Generally, the consensus is that Oppo phones last around two to three years. This is a long time for a smartphone in the price range of the A16s, however if you’re looking to get more time out of your device it may be worth spending a little bit extra on a phone from a competitor brand. The longevity of your smartphone is also hugely dependent on how you care for it, so if you’re a responsible smartphone user, you may be able to get in some extra months.

Are there cheaper phones than Oppo?

Although the Oppo A16s is seriously cheap, there are even more budget-friendly options for cheap smartphones in Australia. A few of the smartphones under $200 in Australia include:

Motorola moto e7 Power — $159

Nokia 2.3 — $199

Motorola moto e7 — $199

Realme C11 — $199

Nokia G10 — $199

Realme C21 — $199

Vivo Y12 — $199

Photo Credits: Jack Skeens