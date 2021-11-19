Once again, supermarket giant Coles is teaming with telco Boost Mobile to offer bargain hunters a great deal on in-demand tech – this time, the Apple iPad Mini and iPhone 8.

From today onwards, customers will be able to pick up a high-quality refurbished iPad Mini 4 from around 400 Coles Best Buys stores nationwide, for the low price of $359. Coles will also partner with Boost Mobile to bring back its popular refurbished iPhone sale for Black Friday, with the iPhone 8 on offer for $279.

“Telco is a growing category at Coles, and we’re constantly looking at ways to expand our mobile offer and provide the best value for our customers,” said Coles General Manager for Health and Home, Jonathan Torr.

“Thanks to our partnership with Boost, customers can now pick up a fully refurbished iPad Mini 4 and iPhone 8 while doing their weekly shop – and at great prices.”

Considering how quickly Coles and Boost Mobile’s previous iPhone collaborations have sold out, this isn’t a deal to miss if you’re looking for a cheap but reliable Apple device. Both the iPad Mini 4 and iPhone 8 make ideal starter tech for kids and teens, or can simply be a low-cost alternative to expensive and brand-new models if you’re not fussy about having the latest features.

iPad 4 Mini now $359 at Coles

Coles will sell the 128GB size WiFi + Cellular iPad Mini 4, which was originally released back in 2015 with a $989 retail price. Each iPad is certified refurbished; this means that, instead of a brand new device, you’ll get a tablet that has been professionally repaired and restored for resale.

All refurbished devices provided by Boost Mobile undergo a 72-point quality check, which ensures that each iPad or iPhone is in great working order and meets aesthetic standards. Customers will also receive a 12-month warranty with their purchase, plus a 30-day satisfaction guarantee (as well as the protection provided by Australian Consumer Law).

Normally priced at $459, the refurbished iPad Mini 4 is on sale for $359 through Coles Best Buy stores, and comes with the following specs and features:

7.9-inch Retina display

A8 chip

128GB storage

8-megapixel wide rear camera

1.2-megapixel FaceTime HD camera

Up to 9 hours of mobile data use per charge

Touch ID fingerprint security

ApplePay

Siri AI assistant

iPadOS 15 compatibility

Includes charging cable and wall charger

Coles and Boost Mobile are selling each iPad fully unlocked, so you can combine it with your choice of data SIM or mobile broadband plan. If you’re looking for a data-only option for your tablet, you may want to consider some of the following mobile broadband plans.

iPhone 8: just $279 at Coles

Coles will also offer the refurbished 64GB iPhone 8 in Best Buys stores from today, with the phone arriving in all Coles supermarkets nationally on November 24. Normally priced at $429, you’ll be able to pick up the iPhone 8 for just $279, saving you $150 upfront. Here’s a quick overview of what you’ll get from the iPhone 8.

4.7-inch Retina HD display

A11 Bionic Chip with 6-core CPU and 3-core GPU

64GB storage

12-megapixel wide rear camera

7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera

Up to 13 hours video playback and wireless charging

Touch ID fingerprint security

ApplePay

Voice-free Siri AI assistant

iOS 15 compatibility

Includes charging cable and wall charger

As with the iPad Mini, Coles is selling the iPhone 8 unlocked; however, customers have the option of bundling in a Boost Mobile prepaid SIM, which offers coverage on the Telstra 4G network. Boost offers a range of competitive plans across 7-day, 28-day, and 12-month expiries, with standard 28-day recharges available from $20 for 5GB of data.

Boost Mobile offers frequent SIM discounts and bonus data, and all plans include unlimited standard national talk and text to Australian numbers. Depending on your plan or recharge, you can also score unlimited international calls to 20 selected countries, plus 300 minutes of calls to an additional 30 destinations.

If you’re looking for a SIM-only plan for your refurb iPhone 8, we’ve also compiled a range of prepaid plan options, priced at around $25-$40 per recharge.

