Google announces the Google Pixel Watch

Google’s very own smartwatch is here.

The company has announced its much-anticipated Google Pixel Watch will be available to buy from October 13, 2022, although pre-ordering is available now. The Watch was announced alongside the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google’s first full-featured premium smartwatch is an extension of the Pixel range, emulating the functionality of the FitBit, but with the accessibility to be integrated with Google’s suite of products. If you’re on the hunt for a new smartwatch, read on to take a look into what the Google Pixel Watch has to offer.

The Google Pixel Watch: features and specs

The main drawcard of the Google Pixel Watch is that it’s the companys’ first entry into the smartwatch market. This means users of the Google suite of products will find a heap of benefit in the new gadget on their wrist.

Operated by Wear OS (using Wear OS 3.5), but powered by the trusted FitBit technology, the Google Pixel Watch has Google Assistant built in, adding another point of connection to your device ecosystem. Exercise, sleep, and health stats are available on the Watch, as well as essentials such as Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. A 4G LTE option is also available at Telstra and the Google Store, meaning your smartphone can stay at home while you’re out and about.

One full charge will last around 24 hours, meaning your Pixel or Android 8.0+ compatible Google Pixel Watch lasts for as long as you need. If you do run out of battery, around 30 minutes of charge (using an 18W adapter and in-box supplied charging cable) will get you 50% battery life to keep you going.

Google Wallet gives you access to contactless payments, while Emergency SOS alerts close contacts or emergency services if you’re feeling unsafe. Another solid feature of the Google Pixel Watch is that you can control the camera on your Pixel phone from your watch. This means that you can set your phone up on a tripod or otherwise, then jump in frame and use the Watch to press the shutter.

A downside to be aware of is that the watch isn’t compatible with iOS, meaning iPhone users won’t be able to access the full capability of the device. Whether Google plans to change this in the future is currently unknown. The device is also not fully waterproof, however sweat and a slight dip in the pool likely won’t impact its performance due to its 5ATM water resistance rating.

The Google Pixel Watch comes in a Matte Black case with Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver case with Charcoal Active band, or a Champagne Gold case with Hazel Active band. The Bluetooth/Wi-Fi option starts at $549 AUD RRP, and the 4G LTE plus Bluetooth/Wi-Fi option starts at $649 AUD RRP, available at the Google Store and select retailers.

The Google Pixel Watch: key points

$549 – $649 AUD RRP

Matte Black case with Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver case with Charcoal Active band, or a Champagne Gold case with Hazel Active band

20 other bands available

Stainless steel body, domed glass watch face

24-hour battery life

Wear 0S 3.5 software

Integrated with FitBit, featuring 40 exercise modes and 800 workouts

Step-tracker and distance-counter

Works with Google Pixel and Android 8.0+ smartphones

Heartbeat, sleep tracking, breathing rate, blood oxygen, and ECG

Not entirely waterproof, but can handle sweat and slight dips into pools

Gmail, Google Maps, Google Wallet, Google Calendar, Google Assistant, YouTube Music, and Google Home

Who would the Google Pixel Watch suit best?

The Google Pixel Watch harnesses the capabilities of FitBit with the accessibility of the Google operating system, meaning someone who wants premium fitness tracking will find a huge amount of value in this device. The stylish customisation choices make it a stellar choice to pair with any Google or Android 8.0+ smartphones.

