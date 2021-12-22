Do your 2022 resolutions involve being a little more frugal — and perhaps getting a friend to join you in sticking to a budget? If the answer is yes, Kogan Mobile has launched a range of price drops across its prepaid plan range, including a ‘buy one, get one free’ deal on selected 365-day plans.

The telco’s Boxing Day sale is starting early, but will run from December 22, 2021 through to January 4, 2022. The offers apply to Kogan Mobile’s long-term 365-day plans, which allow customers to prepay for a full year of talk, text and data.

Pick up the Large or Extra Large 365-day plans, and you’ll get a bonus second SIM free, allowing you to split the plan and costs between two people. While this might not seem like the biggest offer on the surface, it’s a great way to lock down a generous amount of data for less than $13 per month, per person.

The following table shows a selection of Kogan Mobile postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

How does Kogan Mobile’s BOGO deal work?

Kogan Mobile’s Extra Large plan is priced at $300 for a full year, and includes 500GB of data in total — you can nominate to receive the full data amount all at once, or in lots of 42GB every 30 days. Normally, this cost breaks down to about $24.60 every 30 days for one person.

Share it between two people, and you’re paying $12.33 per person every 30 days, for 42GB of data — or 21GB per person if you’re splitting evenly. This is an extremely competitive price if you’re willing to share, and offers double the data you’d normally get for $10-$12 per recharge with other prepaid providers.

Kogan Mobile’s smaller Large plan includes 300GB of total data for $270 upfront, or 25GB every 30 days for $22.20. Divide this by two, and you’ll pay $11.10 every 30 days for 12.5GB of data: not as good of a deal as the Extra Large plan, but still a way to get your hands of 10GB or more of monthly data for a little over $10.

If you’d rather a discount that’s just for you, Kogan Mobile is also cutting the price of its Medium 365-day plan by 25%. Buy now, and you’ll get 200GB of data (either upfront, or 17GB every 30 days), for $130 — a $45 saving on the usual $175 price. Break it down over a year, and you’re paying $10.69 every 30 days for 17GB of data.

All of Kogan Mobile’s 365-day plans include unlimited standard national calls, texts, and MMS to Australian numbers, and you can add-on international calling and roaming packs, plus extra data, at any time. Kogan Mobile offers coverage on Vodafone’s 4G network, but at this stage doesn’t have access to 5G.

Prepaid phone plans compared

If you’d like to compare Kogan Mobile to other prepaid plans offering decent data, we’ve compiled a range of 20GB or more options in the below table.

The following table shows a selection of prepaid plans with 20GB of data or more on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.