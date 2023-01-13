Recently-launched telco Konec Mobile is ringing in 2023 with a back-to-school kids’ bundle that can save parents more than $100.

Available now, the Konec Mobile Back to School offer includes an immo Z1 child-sized Watch Phone, an 180-day Konec Mobile SIM with 12GB of data, and a Spencil kids’ backpack. The bundle is priced at $199, but carries a retail value of around $304.

For every bundle sold, Konec Mobile will also donate 10% of proceeds to The Pyjama Foundation, an Australian charity that supports children in foster care.

What’s in the Konec Back to School bundle?

Konec Mobile’s school-ready bundle includes the immo Z1 Watch Phone, a kids’ wearable with a focus on safety alongside connectivity. The device uses a 4G network connection to enable high-definition video and voice calls on the go, so you can stay in touch with your child without requiring them to carry around a smartphone. The Z1 Watch Phone also gives parents access to their child’s real-time location via the free immo app, available for iOS and Android.

In addition to safety features, the Z1 includes daily step goals to encourage kids to stay active, and comes with a customisable Class Mode which can be switched on when your child is in school or studying. immo’s Watch Phone comes with IPX8 splash and spill resistance, offers up to 168 hours of standby battery per charge, and features a 240×210 screen resolution with a 2-megapixel camera. Customers can choose from Grapefruit Red or Bamboo Green colours.

The Z1 Watch Phone can be paired with the bundle’s included Konec Mobile 180-day wearable SIM plan, which includes 12GB of data to use over a six-month period, along with unlimited standard national calls and SMS within Australia. This prepaid wearable plan offers coverage and data on the Telstra 3G and 4G networks, although 4G data speeds are capped at 100Mbps.

Alongside the watch and SIM, the Konec bundle includes a Spencil Big Kids’ Backpack, featuring an original painting by 15-year-old Indigenous artist Jesse Sutton. Jesse’s ‘Kalkatungu Muu’ design features animals and symbolism based on the Mount Isa region in Queensland, and the backpack itself includes a large inner compartment with laptop/tablet space, four additional zipped compartments, a drink bottle sleeve and and outer D-loop and internal front pocket clip.

“The Z1 is ideal for parents who are on the hunt for a great value connection and a quality wearable device for their kids, without the huge price tag,” said Jack Chang, Konec Mobile’s General Manager.

“We also know that having a decent backpack is essential for cramming in everything needed for a school day and we couldn’t go past Jesse’s beautiful artwork on Spencil’s design. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to help support The Pyjama Foundation and children in foster care.”

Konec Mobile’s Back to School Bundle is priced at $199 and is available exclusively from the Konec Mobile website. Parents can pick up the deal from now through to Friday, February 10, 2023.

Related: What are the best phone plans for Aussie kids?

Konec Mobile phone plans compared

The following table shows a selection of Konec Mobile plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Entering the Aussie mobile market in August 2022, Konec Mobile is a new, SIM-only telco offering a range of low-cost prepaid plans, as well as phone and plan bundles. The provider’s 30-day plans begin at $25 per recharge for 22GB of data, and Konec also offers long-expiry 90 and 365-day options.

Konec Mobile’s $35 Everyday plan currently includes bonus double data for your first six recharges, giving customers a massive 84GB each renewal (provided your activate your plan before January 31). This plan also features a free 5G trial, so customers with 5G-ready phones can access Telstra 5G coverage where available (note that download speeds are capped at 100Mbps).

All prepaid SIM plans include unlimited standard national talk and text, and customers can bank up to 500GB of unused data (100GB on the Starter 90 plan). Plans feature no lock-in contracts and are SIM-only, but buyers can add on the OPPO A57s smartphone with Konec Mobile’s $199 phone-and-plan-bundle.

To see how Konec Mobile compares to other lower-priced prepaid and postpaid providers, check out popular plans in the table below.

Cheap postpaid plans

Cheap prepaid plans Postpaid Plans Under $40 Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database for $40 or less, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Prepaid Plans Under $40 Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database for $40 or less, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Related: What are the best phones for kids?