Nokia has announced the latest in its G-series smartphones, the Nokia G21. Carrying on the tradition of Nokia phones of old, the G21 has a focus on great battery performance, along with being generally positioned as a good value-for-money phone.

Florian Seiche, CEO at HMD Global said: “We continue to push boundaries in the mid-range segment providing affordable, secure and competitive technology for all. I am delighted to unveil the Nokia G21. This device epitomises the durability and long-lasting battery life qualities Nokia phones became famous for all those years ago.”

So, if you’re in the market for a sub-$300 cheap phone, read on to find out what the Nokia G21 has going for it and whether it’s the right phone for you.

Nokia G21 features and specs

The Nokia G21 comes with a 6.5-inch display and 90Hz refresh rate, packaged into a thinner and more ergonomic design made from a tough polycarbonate material. There’s the option of picking up a Nordic Blue or Dusk colourway, with the Dusk model being a dusty purple.

There’s a Unisoc T606 processor included, Android 11 (but Android 12 ready), and you’ll get three years of security updates. The G21 also includes fingerprint unlock with the side power button, plus facial unlocking which includes Mask mode, so you can unlock your phone while wearing a face mask.

You’ll get 128GB of internal storage (a 64GB model is currently unavailable), with up to 512GB of Micro SD storage, plus 4GB of RAM. There’s a 5,050mAh battery, supporting 3-day battery life and Super Battery Saver mode — leaning on Nokia’s reputation for great battery performance.

As for the cameras, you’ll get a triple rear-camera setup with a 50MP main lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens, plus a 8MP front-facing camera. AI Super Resolution is also included to improve the zoom quality of your photos.

The Nokia G21 starts at $299 AUD RRP for the 128GB model (with the 64GB version currently unavailable on the Nokia site), and you’ll be able to pick up your phone outright from retailers including JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman and the Nokia online store.

$299 AUD RRP

6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate

Unisoc T606 processor

5,050mAh battery with 3-day battery life and Super Battery Save mode

Android 11 included, but Android 12 ready

Fingerprint and face recognition unlocking

128GB internal storage + 512GB expandable MicroSD storage

4GB RAM

Triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 2MP depth + 2MP macro)

8MP front-facing camera

Nordic Blue and Dusk colourways

Related: OPPO’s new, low-priced A76 phone blends style with performance

SIM-only plans for the Nokia G21

If you’re looking to buy the Nokia G21, you’ll only be able to buy the device outright. This means you’ll need to pair it with a SIM-only phone plan. If you’re unhappy with your current phone plan, or you’re wondering if you can get better value for money with another plan or provider, the table below compares a range of SIM-only prepaid and postpaid plans. Simply switch between the tabs to compare prepaid and postpaid plans.

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Try using our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data each month, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. If you want to compare a larger range of offers from other providers, use our phone plan comparison tool. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Related: iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone 13 Mini: which ‘cheaper’ Apple phone should you buy?