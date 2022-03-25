Hot on the heels of OPPO’s premium Find X5 series unveiling, the company has followed up by dropping a new, lower-priced A series smartphone. The OPPO A76 is the newest feature-packed yet affordable phone on the Aussie market, and boasts a sleek design, long-lasting battery and big display.

Available now for RRP $349, the A76 is touted by OPPO as a meeting of cutting-edge style and performance.

“In today’s digital age, customers’ needs are constantly evolving, and at OPPO, we pride ourselves on building phones which complement their lifestyle,” said Michael Tran, OPPO Australia’s Managing Director.

“Reliability, performance and ease-of-use are the main themes of the new A76 as we aim to create a device that provides a truly effortless user experience.”

OPPO A76 at a glance

$349 AUD RRP

6.56-inch HD+ LCD display

5,000mAh battery with SUPERVOOC 33W charging

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and Adreno GPU

Side-mounted fingerprint unlocking

Dual rear-camera setup (13MP + 2MP)

8MP front-facing camera

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage plus up to 1TB expandable

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colours

OPPO A76: key features

The OPPO A76 is the newest member of OPPO’s A series family, which caters to more budget-conscious consumers wanting a reliable, but stylish device that more than covers the basics. The A76 features a 6.56-inch HD display, with a 89.9% screen-to-body ratio that’s ideal for watching video or gaming. The screen also includes a 90Hz refresh rate — not quite as fast and smooth as the 120Hz found in high-end devices, but still a decent feature for this price point (especially when combined with the 180Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness).

Under the hood, OPPO has thrown in a big 5,000mAh battery, and the A76 is the first A-series OPPO phone to be compatible with the company’s fast-charging SUPERVOOC technology. According to OPPO, SUPERVOOC can offer up to 3.5 hours of talk time from one five-minute charge, and the A76 will also include additional features such as Super Power Saving Mode, Super Nighttime Standby and Optimised Night Charging. However, wireless charging isn’t available.

The A76 is powered by an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, with an 1.1 GHz Adreno graphics processor. It also features 4GB of RAM, along with RAM Expansion to help clear performance bottlenecks for an overall better experience. Customers will get 128GB of storage, but a microSD card slot is included for expansion up to 1TB.

On the rear, you’ll find a dual camera module in the top left, featuring a 13-megapixel sensor on top and a 2-megapixel Bokeh lens below. OPPO states this combo allows for improved Portrait Mode, and more authentic depth-of-field photos. The rear cameras offer 6x digital zoom and a burst mode of up to 20 continuous shots, as well as HDR and video at up to 1080p and 30 frames per second.

The 8-megapixel, front-facing punch-hole camera can shoot portraits with a resolution of up to 3264 x 2448, and includes features such as 360° Fill Light for brighter results in dim conditions. You’ll also get software extras including AI natural retouching for automatic ‘beautification’ and blemish removal, High Dynamic Range, and AI Palette for after-affects and editing.

Rounding up the A76’s features, the device is dual-SIM capable, includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and offers IPX4 protection against splashing water. However, there are two things that may put off some buyers: the device doesn’t feature 5G connectivity (which isn’t unusual in this price range), and includes Android 11 with OPPO’s Color OS interface, rather than the newest Android 12 available on some competitors.

For example, Samsung’s just-announced 2022 A series offers 5G across the A33, A53, and A73 models, and all three phones will run Android 12 straight out of the box. However, these devices are more expensive than OPPO’s A76, beginning at $599 for the A33 and $699 for the A53.

Where to buy the OPPO A76

The OPPO A76 is available now to buy outright from OPPO online, and from selected retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Wireless1, Big W, Catch, Kogan, Amazon, Mobileciti and Retravision. You can also pick up the OPPO A76 on a telco plan from Woolworths Mobile or TeleChoice in the coming weeks.

Currently, OPPO is giving customers a free gift with any purchase of the A76: a pair of OPPO Enco Wireless W12 earbuds, valued at $99. This offer is available from now through to April 17, 2022, with gift redemption ending April 30, 2022.

Compare SIM-only phone plans

If you’re planning to buy the OPPO A76 outright, you’ll need to pair your phone with a SIM-only mobile plan. We’ve compiled some postpaid and prepaid options for you to compare below.

Postpaid Plans

