OPPO’s 2022 flagship smartphone range, the OPPO Find X5 series, is now available to pre-order in Australia, with the standard OPPO Find X5, low-priced OPPO Find X5 Lite, and premium OPPO Find X5 Pro each on offer across a range of telcos. All three phones will hit stores and ship from April 19: but if you’re looking to score some freebies, pre-ordering your device can get you the best launch offers.

While you can pick up all three phones at full price outright, from OPPO and selected retailers, buying on a telco plan is a simple way to spread the cost of your phone out over one, two, or three years of payments. We’ve rounded up the best deals and plans for the OPPO Find X5 series from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, and Woolworths Mobile to help you find the best prices.

OPPO Find X5 series: features and specs compared

For a quick glance at how the three OPPO Find X5 models compare, see our specs table below.

OPPO Find X5 Lite OPPO Find X5 OPPO Find X5 Pro Price $799 $1,399 $1,799 Screen size 6.4-inch AMOLED display 6.55-inch AMOLED display 6.7-inch AMOLED display Battery 4,500mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Storage 256GB 256GB 256GB Rear camera Triple camera setup in rear (64MP main, 8MP ultra wide-angle, 2MP macro) Triple camera setup in rear (50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra wide-angle, 13MP telephoto) with MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and Hasselblad Experience for Mobile Triple camera setup in rear (50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra wide-angle, 13MP telephoto) with MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and Hasselblad Experience for Mobile Front camera 32-megapixel 32-megapixel 32-megapixel Operating system ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) Colours Startrails Blue, Starry Black Black, White Ceramic White, Glaze Black

OPPO Find X5 series pre-order offers

Pre-order one of the three OPPO Find X5 phones from any of the below telcos before April 19, 2022, and you can claim one of the following pre-order gift packs:

OPPO Find X5 Pro: OPPO Enco X earbuds, OPPO Watch Free, an OPPO AIRVOOC fast charger and OPPO Find X5 Pro Kevlar case (valued at $686)

OPPO Find X5: OPPO Enco X earbuds, OPPO Watch Free, and OPPO Find X5 Pro Kevlar case (valued at $557)

OPPO Find X5 Lite: OPPO Enco X earbuds (valued at $299)

Telstra OPPO Find X5 series plans

Telstra is stocking the high-end OPPO Find X5 Pro, with the device available to buy on payment terms of 12 or 24 months as well as to buy outright. Whichever term you choose, your phone will cost about the same in total, and you’ll need to pair it with one of Telstra’s four Upfront SIM-only postpaid mobile plans.

Telstra’s Upfront plans begin at $55 per month for 40GB of full-speed data, with 80GB available on the $65 plan, 120GB on the $85 plan, and 180GB on the $115 option. All four plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, as well as unlimited 1.5Mbps speed-capped data to use in Australia alongside your monthly fast data allowance. You’ll also get unlimited international SMS, and 30 minutes of overseas calls each month.

All plans include access to 4G, but if you’d like to use your OPPO phone on Telstra’s 5G network you’ll need to pair it with a plan of $65 per month or higher. If you pre-order the OPPO Find X5 Pro from Telstra, you’ll receive a bonus gift pack valued at $686, including OPPO Enco X earbuds, an OPPO Watch Free, an OPPO AIRVOOC fast charger and OPPO Find X5 Pro Kevlar case.

Below are the monthly prices for each OPPO Find X5 phone on a Telstra plan (not including your mobile plan fees).

OPPO Find X5 Pro 256GB:

12 months: $149.91 per month over 12 months ($1,798.92 in total)

$149.91 per month over 12 months ($1,798.92 in total) 24 months: $74.95 per month over 24 months ($1,798.80 in total)

$74.95 per month over 24 months ($1,798.80 in total) Outright: $1,799

The following table shows selected published 24-month Telstra plans for the 256GB OPPO Find X5 Pro on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Optus OPPO Find X5 series plans

Optus is offering the OPPO Find X5 Pro and OPPO Find X5 on 12, 24, or 36 month device payment plans, but is skipping the mid-sized OPPO Find X5. Unlike other telcos, Optus will not be stocking the devices until after the pre-order period ends, which means you won’t be able to buy the Find X5 series on an Optus plan until April 20, 2022.

You can pair either phone with one of Optus’ four Choice SIM-only postpaid plans, and you’re free to switch plans each month as needed. All four plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus access to Optus’ 5G network where available. You’ll also be able to share your fast data between devices on the same account, or donate unwanted gigabytes at the end of each billing cycle. All plans come with a monthly full-speed data allowance, plus unlimited data capped at a speed of 1.5Mbps. You can also add-on 24 hours of unlimited fast data for $5 per day at any time.

Plans begin at $45 per month for 30GB of full-speed data, with other options including $55 for 80GB, $65 for 200GB, and $85 for 240GB. Plans of $55 and up also include unlimited standard international talk and text to 35 countries, and all four plans feature free access to Optus Sport + OS Fitness, with the option to add other subscriptions via Optus SubHub.

Vodafone OPPO Find X5 series plans

Vodafone is offering all three new OPPO Find X5 phones, including the standard model plus the Lite and Pro. You’ll be able to buy each phone on a Vodafone payment plan of 12, 24, or 36 months, and pair your device with one of the telco’s five Infinite SIM-only mobile plans.

All five plans include 5G network access, plus unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia. Vodafone’s premium $85 Ultra+ plan includes unlimited fast-speed data by default, plus 30GB of data for hotspot usage. Both the $40 Lite (with 10GB fast data) and $45 Lite+ (with 30GB fast data) plans include 2Mbps capped-speed data, while the $55 Super (with 60GB fast data) and the $65 Super+ (with 100GB fast data) plans include unlimited capped-speed data at 10Mbps.

Plans also include unlimited international SMS, and an international call allowance to selected countries. Currently, you can save $5 per month on the $55 and $65 plans for as long as you stay connected, and $20 per month on the $85 Ultra+ plan. All plans also include a free three months of Amazon Music Unlimited when you sign up by April 22, 2022.

Vodafone customers are eligible for OPPO’s free gift packs for each device, provided you pre-order by April 18. Below are the monthly prices for each OPPO Find X5 phone on a Vodafone plan (not including your mobile plan fees).

OPPO Find X5 Pro 256GB:

12 months: $149.91 per month over 12 months ($1,798.92 in total)

$149.91 per month over 12 months ($1,798.92 in total) 24 months: $74.95 per month over 24 months ($1,798.80 in total)

$74.95 per month over 24 months ($1,798.80 in total) 36 months: $49.97 per month over 36 months ($1,798.92 in total)

OPPO Find X5 256GB:

12 months: $116.58 per month over 12 months ($1,398.96 in total)

$116.58 per month over 12 months ($1,398.96 in total) 24 months: $58.29 per month over 24 months ($1,398.96 in total)

$58.29 per month over 24 months ($1,398.96 in total) 36 months: $38.86 per month over 36 months ($1,398.96 in total)

OPPO Find X5 Lite 256GB:

12 months: $66.58 per month over 12 months ($798.96 in total)

$66.58 per month over 12 months ($798.96 in total) 24 months: $33.29 per month over 24 months ($798.96 in total)

$33.29 per month over 24 months ($798.96 in total) 36 months: $22.19 per month over 36 months ($798.84 in total)

Vodafone OPPO Find X5 Pro plans
The following table shows selected published 24-month Vodafone plans for the 256GB OPPO Find X5 Pro on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Vodafone OPPO Find X5 plans
The following table shows selected published 24-month Vodafone plans for the 256GB OPPO Find X5 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Vodafone OPPO Find X5 Lite plans
The following table shows selected published 24-month Vodafone plans for the 256GB OPPO Find X5 Lite on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Woolworths Mobile OPPO Find X5 series plans

It’s not just the big three telcos stocking the new Find X5 series, with Woolworths Mobile offering all three devices on a plan. Pre-orders through Woolies are available with devices shipping from April 19, 2022.

If you buy your Find X5 series phone on a plan from Woolworths Mobile, you’ll choose between a 24 or 36-month device payment period, and then add on your choice of three postpaid phone plans to bundle with.

Woolies plans start at $25 per month with 22GB of data, then $35 per month with 42GB of data and up to $45 per month with 65GB of data. All plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with 500GB of data banking. Keep in mind that Woolworths Mobile doesn’t have access to 5G network coverage, so you won’t be able to take advantage of the 5G connectivity of the Find X5 phones if you buy through Woolies.

Here’s how much you’ll pay each month if you buy your device on 24 or 36-month payment periods from Woolworths Mobile (excluding plan costs).

OPPO Find X5 Pro 256GB:

24 months: $79.50 per month over 24 months ($1,908 in total)

36 months: $53 per month over 36 months ($1,908 in total)

OPPO Find X5 256GB:

24 months: $61.50 per month over 24 months ($1,476 in total)

36 months: $41 per month over 36 months ($1,476 in total)

OPPO Find X5 Lite 256GB:

24 months: $36 per month over 24 months ($864 in total)

36 months: $24 per month over 36 months ($864 in total)

Woolworths Mobile OPPO Find X5 Pro plans
The following table shows selected published 24-month Woolworths Mobile plans for the 256GB OPPO Find X5 Pro on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Woolworths Mobile OPPO Find X5 plans
The following table shows selected published 24-month Woolworths Mobile plans for the 256GB OPPO Find X5 on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Woolworths Mobile OPPO Find X5 Lite plans
The following table shows selected published 24-month Woolworths Mobile plans for the 256GB OPPO Find X5 Lite on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

SIM-Only plans for the OPPO Find X5 series

If you’d rather buy your OPPO Find X5 phone outright, and you’re not happy with your current phone plan, you’ll want to pair your device with a SIM-only phone plan. This can be prepaid or postpaid, with a wide range of telcos to choose from.

Keep in mind that if you want to use your 5G-capable OPPO device with 5G data, you’ll need a phone plan with 5G network access. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all include 5G use on postpaid plans (Telstra’s Small plan is the only plan to not include 5G coverage), while a small number of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) telcos using the Optus networks, such as SpinTel, Southern Phone and Aussie Broadband, have access to 5G.