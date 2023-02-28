The world of flip and foldable phones has been dominated by Samsung in recent years — but not anymore. As part of the 2023 Mobile World Congress event held in Barcelona, OPPO has announced a new foldable phone, and it’s a first for the Aussie market.

While it’s not the first time the OPPO has released a foldable phone, this is the first one that the brand will release in the Australian market, adding a bit more competition in the folding phone space.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip joins the growing family of foldable devices available in Australia, which includes the Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold/Flip series. It’s clear that foldable technology isn’t going anywhere, and as more brands release foldable devices and perfect this technology, it’s great news if you’ve been eyeing off a foldable phone.

“Find N2 Flip breaks through barriers with the largest cover screen on any flip phone. With it, world-class selfies and flagship photography experiences are made possible. We’re confident that the Find N2 Flip is the premium flagship foldable that Aussies will love,” said OPPO Australia Managing Director, Michael Tran.

OPPO Find N2 Flip features and specs

Perhaps the biggest drawcard for the OPPO Find N2 Flip is that it has the largest cover screen on any flip phone currently available, with its 3.26-inch AMOLED display. It also has a vertical orientation (compared to the horizontal screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4), which can display up to six notifications in one view. It also allows you to quickly reply to messages in mainstream messenger apps, displays weather, allows you to answer calls, record voice notes and more, but without the need to open your phone.

There’s also a cute digital and interactive pet that is shown on the cover screen, with your choice of five different animals. Your digital pet also reacts to certain activities like taking a selfie and listening to music.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display unfolded, making it one of the larger phones on the market. You’ll also get a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

The phone is made with OPPO’s second-generation Flexion Hinge, which only shows a very subtle crease that OPPO claims is almost unnoticeable to the touch. It has also been independently certified by TÜV Rhineland to withstand over 400,000 folds and unfolds in standard room temperature conditions — the equivalent to opening the phone more than 100 times per day for over 10 years.

The Find N2 Flip not only features OPPO’s folding technology, but it also features a 50MP main camera with a large Sony IMX890 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera as part of its dual-rear camera setup, plus a 32MP front-facing camera. You can also take selfies using the rear camera — one piece of functionality that fold phones have over non-foldable phones.

There’s also a Professional Mode which has been co-developed with camera manufacturer Hasselblad, for pro-grade colours. OPPO has also included the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU to help deliver crisper and clearer images in a range of lighting conditions.

As for the processor, you’ll get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ CPU, which does, of course, support 5G network access. There’s 8GB of RAM and you’ll have 256GB of internal storage. OPPO has also packed in a 4,300mAh battery — one which OPPO claims is the biggest battery in any flip phone. If the battery doesn’t hold up there’s the 44W SUPERVOOC fast charge capability, which OPPO claims will charge from almost empty to 50% in 23 minutes, while you’ll get up to 100% charge in under an hour. You’ll also get a charger included in the box.

OPPO has also introduced up to four years of software updates and up to five years of security updates, which is a first for OPPO and makes it one of the longest-lasting Android devices based on support.

You’ll have a choice of two colour options — Astral Black and Moonlit Purple — and you’ll be able to pick up your device for $1,499 AUD RRP from JB Hi Fi and Harvey Norman, with pre-orders going live from March 2, 2023.

OPPO Find N2 Flip: key specs

$1,499 AUD RRP

5G connectivity

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor

6.8 inch AMOLED main display (phone opened)

3.26 inch AMOLED screen (screen on back)

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Dual rear-camera setup (50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide)

32MP front-facing camera

4,300mAh battery

44W SUPERVOOC fast charging (charger included in the box)

8GB RAM

256GB internal storage

Fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking

Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colourways

