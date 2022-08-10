Samsung has unveiled its 2022 foldable phone series, showcasing two new devices with upgraded features and powerful specifications. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the successors to last year’s Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and like the 2021 models pair striking designs with impressive multi-tasking capabilities.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available to pre-order in Australia from August 11, with in-store availability beginning on September 2. You’ll be able to pre-order from major telcos and participating retailers, and Samsung is throwing in plenty of extra goodies for customers who get in early, including free memory upgrades, trade-in bonuses and Samsung Care+ discounts.

Read on for all the details on each new folding smartphone, including cameras, features, and prices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: specs and features

Taking over where the beloved, but now phased-out ‘phablet’ Samsung Galaxy Note series left off is the Galaxy Z Fold 4: a big-screen device which Samsung says is its most powerful smartphone to date. The Fold 4 is a multi-tasking and productivity machine that’s ideal for heavy-duty use, particularly as Samsung has increased the device’s durability when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung has enhanced this year’s Fold with an Armour Aluminium frame and hinge, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear. The Fold 4 features a massive 7.6-inch main screen with an optimised layer structure for added protection, along with a 6.2-inch cover display, and the phone itself weighs in at 263 grams – this is a big device, but one that Samsung says is built to last.

The 7.6-inch main screen includes Samsung’s Infinity Flex display, which offers brighter colours and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smooth, seamless scrolling. The main display is also S Pen compatible, so it’s perfect for business users, and the under-display camera is now less visible for a more immersive experience. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also the first Samsung device to ship with Android 12L, a foldable and large-screen optimised version of Google’s Android operating system.

Multi-tasking and ease of use is a big focus for the Fold, and Samsung has redesigned the phone’s taskbar to appear at the bottom of the screen in Flex mode, aping the layout of your PC for more intuitive use. The Fold also comes with new swipe gestures for easy one-handed use, which allows you to split your screen, switch between apps or use pop-up windows; you’ll also be able to go hands-free with Samsung’s Flex Mode.

Samsung is throwing in the same high-end rear camera setup you’ll find on the Galaxy S22 and S22+, so you’ll get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and 10-megapixel telephoto camera. This line-up means you’ll have access to features such as 30x Space Zoom, plus enhanced Night Mode and low-light shots thanks to the improved sensor. The Fold 4 also includes a 4-megapixel under-display camera and 10 megapixel lens in front, and comes with modes including Rear Camera Selfie, Portrait Mode, 4K Video, Dual Preview and Single Take.

The Fold’s performance is powered by a 4-nanometer Octa-Core processor, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and features 5G connectivity. The phone comes with a 4,400mAh battery – the same capacity as last year’s Fold 3 – but Samsung says its improved processor means the Fold 4 will offer more battery efficiency and longer use. For quick power top-ups, the Fold 4 is compatible with Super Fast Charging with adapters of 25W or higher, as well as fast wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare between devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with single SIM and eSIM compatibility, features Samsung’s Knox security, and includes a side fingerprint reader and facial recognition. You’ll also get Dolby Atmos sound and 12GB of RAM, but no microSD card support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: quick specs

7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display main screen

6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on cover

4-megapixel under display camera

10-megapixel cover camera

Triple camera setup in rear (12MP, 150MP, 10MP)

Side fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Android 12 operating system

4,400mAh battery, Fast Wireless Charging 25W, Power Share

IPX8 water and dust resistance

4nm Octa-Core processor

5G connectivity

12GB RAM

Prices and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage sizes, and in Phantom Black, Greygreen, Beige, and Burgundy colours. You can pre-order the device from Samsung and third party retailers and from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile from August 11, 2022. Full prices are below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: $2,499

$2,499 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB: $2,699

$2,699 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 1TB: $2,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: specs and features

If you love the idea of a folding phone, but want something cheaper and a little more pocket-friendly, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung’s fashion-forward, lower-priced foldable. It features a clamshell design that’s much more compact than the big-bodied Fold series, with a mini 1.9-inch cover screen for quick notifications, calls and texts when your device is folded.

When opened, the Flip 4 offers a big 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, great for scrolling social media or playing mobile games. Samsung has added further customisation tools to the Flip’s design, including the options to add images, GIFs and video to the cover screen and custom themes, fonts, and icons to the main display.

The Flip includes a 10-megapixel camera on the front, plus dual 12-megapixel and Wide and 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide cameras on the rear, with a sensor that’s now 65% brighter for much clearer low-light shots. Users can also take selfies directly from the cover screen with an upgraded Quick Shot feature, and the Flip can film video or snap shots when partially folded in FlexCam mode – a fun, hands-free feature that’s optimised for social platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

Like the Fold 4, the Flip 4 also includes Samsung’s 4-nanometer processor for a speedy performance, and features a slightly larger battery than the 2021 Z Flip 3. This year, you’ll get a 3,700mAh battery (compared to the 3,300mAh Flip 3), plus compatibility with 25W super fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and PowerShare. The Z Flip 4 is also 5G-ready, and features 8GB of RAM, Knox Security, and Android 12 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: quick specs

6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display main screen

1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on cover

10-megapixel cover camera

Dual camera setup in rear (12MP, 12MP)

Side fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Android 12 operating system

3,700mAh battery, Fast Wireless Charging 15W, Power Share

IPX8 water and dust resistance

4nm Octa-Core processor

5G connectivity

8GB RAM

Prices and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage sizes, and in Pink Gold, Graphite, Blue and Bora Purple variants. You’ll be able to buy the newest Flip on phone plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile, and outright through Samsung and third-party retailers, with pre-orders beginning August 11. Full prices are below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB: $1,499

$1,499 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB: $1,649

$1,649 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 512GB: $1,849

All images: Samsung