The first half of 2022 has been a big one for OPPO, thanks to a string of device releases across a range of price points — from the premium OPPO Find X5 series to latest budget releases in the OPPO A series. Now it’s latest release in the Reno series — the Reno8 Lite 5G — is hitting the Aussie market with some serious specs and cool features, all rolled into a more affordable mid-range package.

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G — a serious phone without a serious price

OPPO has packed plenty of features into the Reno8 Lite 5G — and all with a price tag of $599 AUD RRP. This sits the phone on the cheaper end of the mid-range spectrum, making it a great device if you’re looking for a quality phone with more than the basics, but you don’t want to spend more than $600.

It features a 6.4 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which of course means it’s a 5G-compatible phone. You’ll also get a 4,500mAh battery, plus 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. OPPO touts this as being able to charge to 100% within 63 minutes; or if you’re in need of a quick charge, after charging for five minutes, you can make three hours of calls.

The Reno8 Lite 5G is keeping with the design of OPPO’s iconic Reno series, with an ultra-slim retro design and in two colourways — a neutral but sleek Cosmic Black, and the prettiest Rainbow Spectrum. So, whether you prefer a more simple phone design or you want something to stand out, OPPO has given you options.

This phone also includes a new feature for OPPO called Dual Orbit Lights. These lights are integrated behind the two cameras and will light up or blink in different blues, depending on what is happening with the phone, such as charging, receiving a call or launching a game. A handy feature if you like to know what’s going on with your phone from a distance.

Cameras are another big focus for the Reno8 Lite 5G. OPPO has included a 64MP high resolution main camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth lens in back, with a 16MP front-facing camera. OPPO has also packed in a range of camera features targeted to anyone who loves selfies and portraits, thanks to its Bokeh Flare Portrait and Selfie HDR. Bokeh Flare Portrait works by using an algorithm to identify the human subject and background, enhancing the brightness and detail of the subject, while creating that nice blur on the background you expect from portrait mode. Selfie HDR will help you to capture clearer selfies, and works at darkening the background when taking a selfie with bright background light or a backlit face.

You’ll also get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, along with fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking. If you’re keen to pick up the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G, you’ll be able to grab it on a phone plan from Woolworths Mobile, or from a range of retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, Officeworks, Big W and Australia Post.

$599 AUD RRP

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and Adreno GPU

6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

60Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (64MP main + 2MP depth + 2MP macro)

16MP front-facing camera

4,500mAh battery

SUPERVOOC 33W fast charging

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking

Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colours

Woolworths Mobile plans for the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G

If you’re keen to pick up your phone on a plan from Woolies Mobile, you’ll need to choose whether you want to pay off your device over 24 or 36 months, then select the postpaid phone plan you want to bundle with your new phone. There are three plans to choose from, starting at $25 per month with 22GB of data and up to $45 per month with 65GB of data (plan prices exclude device costs).

