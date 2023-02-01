Samsung’s 2023 flagship phone series has been revealed: say hello to the Samsung Galaxy S23.

As expected, the range includes the standard Galaxy S23, the larger Samsung Galaxy S23+, and the luxe Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Each phone offers significant upgrades over last year’s models, including a faster processor, better cameras, and bigger batteries.

Samsung is also focusing on sustainability with the S23, with all three devices UL ECOLOGO certified for reduced environmental impact thanks to the use of recycled materials including glass, aluminium and ocean-bound plastics.

If you’re eager to try out the newest devices from Canstar Blue’s best-rated smartphone brand of 2023, good news: pre-orders for all three Galaxy S23 handsets begin on February 2, with phones shipping from February 17. Read on for all the info on each new Samsung Galaxy S23 model.

Samsung Galaxy S23

This year’s Galaxy S23 offers slight design changes compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22, with the raised plate housing the rear camera on the S23 and S23+ now removed. This makes each phone much more uniform in colour and design, although the 2023 Ultra is more or less the same as the 2022 model. The S23 series also uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the front and back, for improved scratch resistance and drop protection.

The standard Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (able to drop down to 48Hz to conserve battery). This offers the same size and maximum refresh rate as the Galaxy S22, but with an improved Intelligent Display that can adjust tone and contrast across three different lighting levels. All three new S23 models have the same maximum screen brightness of 1750 nits.

Samsung has given the S23 a battery boost compared to the Galaxy S22, upping capacity from 3,700mAh to 3,900mAh. The S23 is also compatible with 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and can share power between other eligible Samsung devices. However, buyers beware: there won’t be a charger included in the box for any of this year’s Galaxy handsets.

In addition to better battery life, the S23 range also offers a 30% faster performance than the S22 series, thanks to the inclusion of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for Galaxy. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is designed to speed up graphics processing for smoother, more responsive gaming, as well as fast multi-tasking even for heavy-duty users; Samsung says its optimised GPU is around 41% faster compared to last year’s Galaxy S22.

The Galaxy S23 comes with a triple camera setup in back, with the same specifications as the Galaxy S22. You’ll get a 50-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, but with improved software and AI.

Samsung is continuing its push to be a market leader in night photography, and the S23 series offers an adaptive pixel sensor to help upgrade snaps in low light. This feature combines 16 pixels into one to take in more light in darker conditions. The S23’s 12-megapixel front selfie camera also includes an improved Night Portrait mode, which uses AI to automatically and separately adjust for skin, hair, and eye colour to achieve a more true-to-life result.

One exciting camera feature available across all three new phones is Astro Hyperlapse, which can condense hours of night sky footage into a seconds-long clip. Samsung’s astrophotography capabilities mean you can track star movements and constellations without the need for special equipment – all that’s required is your phone, a tripod or stand, and good visibility.

The S23 series also includes Expert RAW mode for professional photography and edits, as it gives users access to uncompressed image data, directly from the phone’s camera sensor. RAW can be used to film and photograph in 50MP mode, and also allows phone owners to combine multiple exposures to create a single pic from different frames.

All new Galaxy S23 devices come with Android 13 and Samsung’s own One UI, along with new modes to create a more personalised software experience. The S23’s Modes make recommendations and adjust settings based on your daily routines, providing different options for work, sleep, exercise, driving, relaxing, and more.

Other key features for the standard Galaxy S23 include IP68 water and dust resistance, 5G connectivity, 8GB of RAM, dual SIM capabilities, and an under-display fingerprint and facial recognition. The device will be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage, and in Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream and Green colours.

Samsung Galaxy S23: quick specs

6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

‘Contour cut’ 12MP front camera

Triple camera setup in rear (50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto)

In-screen ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Android 13 operating system with One UI

3,900mAh battery, up to 25W wired & 15W wireless charging, PowerShare

IP68 water and dust resistance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy

5G connectivity

128GB and 256GB storage sizes

Available in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black

Samsung Galaxy S23 Prices and Plans

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 will begin on Thursday, February 2, with the devices hitting stores and shipping from February 17. You can pick up the S23 directly from Samsung and selected retailers, or buy on a telco plan from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone or Woolworths Mobile. Outright prices are below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB: $1,349 AUD

$1,349 AUD Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB: $1,449 AUD

Samsung Galaxy S23+

If you’re looking to go a little larger, the S23+ includes most of the features of the standard S23 – such as the triple rear camera – but in a bigger size. The S23+ offers a big 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen, along with an adaptive refresh rate of 48 to 120Hz.

You’ll get a near-identical design to the Galaxy S23, with the same top-left rear camera house in the back and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for scratch and drop protection. Under the hood, the S23+ packs the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with an improved AI engine and upgraded image signal processor.

The Galaxy S23+ features a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera in the back, along with a 12-megapixel front-facing selfie cam. This is the same lineup as the standard S23, meaning you’ll get the same camera upgrades such as Expert RAW Mode, Astro Hyperlapse, improved Night Mode and Night Portrait, and faster photo processing time. Both the S23 and S23+ also include up to 3x telephoto zoom, for more detailed shots at a distance.

Aside from screen size, the second key difference between the S23 and the S23+ is battery capacity. While the standard S23 includes a 3,900mAh battery, the S23+ features a bigger 4,700mAh, along with 45W wired charging compatibility. This is a big plus for buyers who prioritise battery along with a large display, so hopefully the extra capacity will help the larger S23+ go further on a single charge.

The Galaxy S23+ includes Android 13, is IP68 water and dust resistant, and offers 5G capability. Each device comes with 8GB of RAM, and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage sizes. As with the S23, the S23+ is offered in Lavender, Green, Cream and Phantom Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy S23+: quick specs

6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

12MP front camera

Triple camera setup in rear (50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto)

In-screen ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Android 13 operating system with One UI

4,700mAh battery, up to 45W wired & 15W wireless charging, Power Share

IP68 water and dust resistance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy

5G connectivity

256GB and 512GB storage

Available in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Prices and Plans

The Galaxy S23+ will be available on plans from Optus, Telstra, Vodafone, and Woolworths Mobile, and can be picked up unlocked from selected major retailers including Samsung. Pre-orders begin from Thursday, February 2, with devices available from February 17. Outright pricing is below.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ 256GB: $1,649 AUD

$1,649 AUD Samsung S23+ 512GB: $1,849 AUD

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The crown jewel of Samsung’s 2023 Galaxy S lineup is undoubtedly the super-sized Galaxy S23 Ultra, thanks to its massive display, huge camera sensor, and integrated S Pen functionality.

The Ultra features a big 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ AMOLED display, with a refresh rate that can adapt from 1 to 120Hz, depending on how you’re using your device. Like the S23 and S23+, the Ultra’s fast refresh rate makes it a great pick for gaming and media, particularly in tandem with the vibrant edge-to-edge display.

Photography enthusiasts will flip for the Ultra’s 200-megapixel main camera, which is a significant upgrade from the S22 Ultra’s 108-megapixel shooter. The 200-megapixel sensor offers ultra-fine resolution that can capture millions of colours for a clear, expressive shot with pro-level detail. Super Quad Pixel technology utilises all 200 megapixels to bring your camera subject into focus faster and with more accuracy, meaning you won’t miss a moment waiting for your camera app to catch up to the action.

The Ultra can also film in 8K video at 30 frames per second, with a wider angle and larger pixel size for more cinematic video, while the front selfie camera can shoot in super HDR at 60 frames per second. The Ultra also includes the same modes and software enhancements as the S23 and S23+, including Astro Hyperlapse and Expert RAW, and also features doubled optical image stabilisation for low-light or action filming.

Having seen the S23 Ultra’s cameras in action, the results are stunning, even in low light. Pics taken in dark environments come out bright and high-quality, and the updated Night Portrait on the 12-megapixel front camera also delivers great results. Combine that 200-megapixel main lens with the S23 Ultra’s 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto, and 10-megapixel 10x telephoto cameras, and you have a premium camera system that we’re excited to test out in the coming weeks.

The Galaxy S23 is also compatible with Samsung’s S Pen stylus, cementing the device’s status as a permanent Note replacement. Samsung has introduced new collaborative uses for the S Pen, including allowing users to co-edit documents in the Samsung Notes app during Google Meet calls.

Battery-wise, the Ultra offers a big 5,000mAh battery capacity, which is compatible with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Samsung’s premium Galaxy S phone also includes 5G connectivity, IP68 water and dust resistance, and dual SIM support.

Like the S23 and S23+, the S23 Ultra includes the new 4-nanometer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and will run Android 13 with the One UI interface. All three phones include in-built security via Samsung’s defense-grade Knox platform, and come with five years of security upgrades and four generations of One UI and Android operating system updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage sizes. You can pick up the device in Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender and Green finishes.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: quick specs

6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen

12MP front camera

Quadruple camera setup in rear (200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, 10MP telephoto)

In-screen ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Android 13 operating system with One UI

5,000mAh battery, up to 45W wired & 15W wireless charging, Power Share

IP68 water and dust resistance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy

5G connectivity

S Pen support

256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage

Available in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra prices and plans

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available on plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, and Woolworths Mobile, and to buy outright from Samsung and selected retailers. You can pre-order the Ultra from Thursday, February 2, with phones available in stores from February 17. Outright prices are below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,949 AUD

$1,949 AUD Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB: $2,249 AUD

$2,249 AUD Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB: $2,649 AUD

Buying the Samsung Galaxy S23 outright? Compare SIM only plans below