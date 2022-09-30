It’s been a big 2022 for TCL. After a string of new phone releases earlier in the year, the technology powerhouse has launched two new stellar devices — a budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the TCL 30 5G, plus a paper-like tablet with reduced eye strain, the TCL NXTPAPER 10s.

TCL has gone all-out with enticing customers to switch to its hand-held devices by offering some rather generous inclusions. If you pick up the new TCL 30 5G, you’ll get a free pair of TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 wireless headphones, valued at $249 AUD — these are included in the box, with no need to redeem the offer separately.

If you decide the TCL NXTPAPER 10s is the tablet for you, you’ll also get an included keyboard, rather than a pen — a decision TCL made specifically for the Australian market.

Both of these devices include TCL’s latest technology, designed to give users a quality experience at affordable prices. Read on to find out more about TCL’s latest phone and tablet releases.

TCL 30 5G features and specs

Earlier in 2022, TCL launched several of its new 30 series in the Australian market, and the TCL 30 5G is the latest in this lineup to hit Australia’s shelves. Considering the devices released earlier did not include 5G connectivity, the introduction of the TCL 30 5G is bound to be good news for anyone looking for a sub-$600 phone with 5G.

“As our 5G portfolio grows with this newest offering, we’re looking to build upon the success of our existing 30 Series range with fast high-speed connectivity, while bringing all the features consumers expect out of a TCL,” Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, said.

The TCL 30 5G includes a 6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with TCL’s NXTVISION technology, which reduces blue light by 30% while keeping the original colours without yellowing, and is certified by TÜV Rheinland. It’s also rather thin, at 7.74mm, and rather lightweight at 184g.

There’s a MediaTek 700 processor under the hood with 5G connectivity, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 1TB of expandable micro SD storage. You’ll also get a rather big 5,010mAh battery, along with 18W fast charge compatibility.

As for the cameras, you’ll get an AI triple rear camera setup with a 50MP high-res main camera, 2MP depth camera and 2MP macro camera, along with a 13MP ultra-wide front-facing camera. To make the most of your cameras, there’s a movie mode, Steady Snap for better stabilisation and clarity for photos, and One Shot mode which lets you create a photo session and videos with improvisation as AI suggests the best poses.

You can choose between a Dreamy Blue and Tech Black colourway, with a sleek and soft matte finish on the back. The TCL 30 5G is available for $599 AUD RRP from retailers including JB Hi Fi, Officeworks, Amazon, Target, Dick Smith Online, and will be available on a plan or outright from Southern Phone.

In the box, you’ll also get a set of TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 True Wireless Headphones, which are valued at $249 AUD RPP. These headphones include six-mic Active Noise Cancelling, 32 hours of battery life, transparency mode and a wireless charging case.

$599 AUD RRP

5G connectivity

6.7 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with NXTVISION technology

60Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

5,010mAh battery

18W fast-charging support

AI triple-rear camera setup (50MP main lens + 2MP depth + 2MP macro)

13MP ultra-wide front-facing camera

Side-mounted fingerprint unlocking

Dreamy Blue and Tech Black colourways

Bundled with free TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 True Wireless headphones valued at $249 AUD RRP

SIM-only plans for the TCL 30 5G

If you choose to buy the TCL 30 5G outright, so you’ll need to buy your device outright and pair with a SIM-only phone plan. Whether you’re looking for a cheap plan or a plan with lots of data, there are plenty of options to choose from. Compare prepaid and postpaid plans in the below tables by switching between the tabs.

Postpaid Plans

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans

TCL NXTPAPER 10s features and specs

TCL has also just introduced its new tablet to the Australian market, the TCL NXTPAPER 10s. As the name suggests, TCL has gone for a paper-like finish for the screen, to create a tablet designed to look after eye health and wellness. TCL has aimed this tablet as being family-friendly, and a good option for kids who are often required to use tablet devices for school work, especially when parents are concerned about their child’s eye health and screen time.

The NXTPAPER 10s technology was recognised as Best Product in Tablet Innovation by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association in Europe (EISA) for 2022-2023. Its unique blue light technology was also recognised as Eye Protection Innovation Award of the Year for a CES-related award.

Optometry Australia’s 2022 Vision Index Report states that 88% of surveyed Australians have experienced sore or tired eyes while using a computer or tablet for work, and according to research conducted by BUPA 86% of Australian parents worry that screen time is impacting their child’s eyesight. So for parents of school-aged children, blue light exposure and eye strain might be significant factors in monitoring their child’s device use.

“The TCL NXTPAPER 10s arrives at a time when Australians are more concerned than ever about the impact of screen time on their eye health and we know we are offering a unique tablet solution for all Australians focused on work, entertainment and learning,” Mr Corrente said.

The TCL NXTPAPER 10s is a rather thin and lightweight tablet and includes a 10.1-inch FHD display using the NXTPAPER technology, which gives it a nice paper-like finish and makes for anti-glare viewing. This screen technology is designed to reduce blue light without yellowing, with a built-in multi-layer filter to reduce blue light by up to 73%. The nice matte-like screen doesn’t really pick up glare like devices with shinier screens, but still maintains its vibrancy.

There’s an Octa-core MTK8768 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with up to 256GB of expandable micro SD storage, plus an all-day 8,000mAh battery. You’ll also get an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera, plus two built-in speakers and two microphones.

For anyone who likes to use their tablet for reading eBooks, switching to reading mode adjusts the screen to greyscale for easier viewing. You can also switch to PC mode, which essentially reformats the display to look like a desktop, allowing you to see and manage your files on your home screen.

TCL has also included a magnetic keyboard case in the box — an added extra exclusive for the Australian market. You can pick up the TCL NXTPAPER 10s for $499 AUD RRP from retailers including Big W, Mobileciti, Target and other online retailers.