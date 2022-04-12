During the 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, TCL announced its latest phone series — the TCL 30 range. While five devices were launched at the event, details on which devices would be available in which countries — not to mention local pricing — were unconfirmed.

Now, TCL has announced that four devices from the 30 series — the TCL 30+, TCL 30 SE and the TCL 305 and 306 — will be hitting the Aussie market from April 18, 2022. One key thing to note with this range is that none of these devices include 5G connectivity.

Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands said, “Following a highly successful 2021 locally for TCL Mobile, which saw us introduce 11 new devices across smartphones, wearables and audio, we’re thrilled to be able to carry this momentum into 2022.

“Today marks the start of our new product introductions for the year with four new devices, led by the TCL 30+ and 30 SE. These devices reinforce our growing position in the market to deliver incredible display technology alongside an array of other high-quality features at an affordable price.”

The 30+ and 30 SE phones were part of the initial launch at MWC, however the 305 and 306 are a couple of new, cheaper additions to the range. All four of these devices have been designed and positioned as phones with displays focused on eye health and reducing eye strain, thanks to the use of TCL’s NXTVISION technology.

“As Australians are enjoying more screen time, including children and young adults, we are focused on developing a hardware solution that helps reduce harmful blue light in screens. We have accomplished this with the TCL 30 Series and this will continue to be a focus for other areas of our range as well moving forward,” said Mr Corrente.

Keen to find out more from the affordable TCL 30 series phones? Read on to find out all the specs, features and prices.

TCL 30+ features and specs

The TCL 30+ features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with NXTVISION visual enhancement — the largest screen of the four phones — along with dual speakers for a more immersive viewing and listening experience.

You’ll get a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, Android 12, NFC payment integration, 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, plus facial recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for unlocking. There’s also a big 5,010mAh battery, plus 18W fast charging.

As for cameras, you’ll get a triple rear-camera setup with a 50MP main lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth lens. There’s also a 13MP ultra-wide front-facing camera, along with a range of camera modes such as portrait mode, stop motion video recording and Steady Snap mode.

The TCL 30+ is available in Muse Blue and Tech Black colourways, and will be available to buy outright for $399 AUD RRP from retailers including Harvey Norman, Target, Big W, Amazon, Mobileciti, Dick Smith and Officeworks (from late May).

$399 AUD RRP

6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with NXTVISION technology

MediaTek Helio G37 processor

5,010mAh battery

18W fast-charging support

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage + expandable storage

AI triple-rear camera setup with 50MP main lens + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth lens

13MP ultra-wide front-facing camera

Facial and fingerprint unlocking

Dual speakers

NFC integration

Muse Blue and Tech Black colourways

TCL 30 SE features and specs

At a slightly smaller size than the 30+, the TCL 30 SE features a 6.52-inch HD+ Vast display with NXTVISION. There’s a Helio G25 processor, Android 12 out of the box, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, fingerprint and facial unlocking, plus NFC pay compatibility and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The TCL 30 SE also includes a triple rear-camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth lens, along with a 8MP front-facing camera and range of modes including portrait mode and macro mode.

Priced at $329 AUD RRP, you can pick up the TCL 30 SE in Atlantic Blue and Space Grey colourways. You’ll be able to buy from retailers including Harvey Norman, Big W, Target, Amazon, Dick Smith, Mobileciti and Officeworks (late May).

$329 AUD RRP

6.52-inch HD+ Vast display with NXTVISION technology

5,000mAh battery

15W fast charging

Helio G25 processor

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage + expandable storage

AI triple-rear camera setup with 50MP main lens + 2MP macro + 2MP depth

8MP front-facing camera

Facial and fingerprint unlocking

NFC integration

Space Grey and Atlantic Blue colourways

TCL 306 features and specs

If you’re looking for a phone that’s a little more basic and for a sub-$300 price, the TCL 306 is available for $229 AUD RRP, and comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with NXTVISION enhancement.

There’s a MT6762 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage (plus expandable storage), along with Android 12, NFC payment capability, facial unlocking, and fingerprint unlocking (with the scanner on the back). As for the battery, you’ll get a big 5,000mAh battery, which charges in 3.2 hours.

The camera setup includes three lenses on the back with 13MP main lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth lens, plus a 5MP front-facing camera.

You can pick up the TCL 306 in both Atlantic Blue and Space Grey colourways, with phones available from retailers including Harvey Norman, Big W, Mobileciti, Amazon and Dick Smith.

$229 AUD RRP

6.52-inch HD+ display with NXTVISION technology

5,000mAh battery

MT6762 processor

3GB RAM

32GB of internal storage + expandable storage

Triple rear-camera setup with 13MP main lens + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth lens

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint and facial unlocking

NFC integration

Atlantic Blue and Space Grey colourways

TCL 305 features and specs

The cheapest of the four phones, the TCL 305 comes in at $199 AUD RRP and offers some solid basics for anyone looking for a simple phone at an affordable price.

You’ll get a 6.52-inch HD+ Vast display, a MT6761 processor, 2GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Android 11 Go is included out of the box, there’s facial and fingerprint unlocking (fingerprint sensor on the back), and you’ll get a 5,000mAh battery, with around 3.5 hours to charge the phone.

There’s a triple rear-camera setup with 13MP main lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth lens, while you’ll get a 5MP front-facing camera.

You can pick up the TCL 305 in your choice of Atlantic Blue and Space Grey from retailers including Vodafone (prepaid phone only, not available online), Big W, Target, Mobileciti, Amazon, Dick Smith and Officeworks (late May).

$199 AUD RRP

6.52-inch HD+ display

5,000mAh battery

MT6761 processor

2GB RAM

64GB internal storage

Triple rear-camera setup with 13MP main lens + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth lens

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint and facial unlocking

Atlantic Blue and Space Grey colourways

SIM-only phone plans for the TCL 30 series

