Telstra has launched a new price matching program for all devices available on plans and through its retail stores, similar to a service offered by Optus on 5G phones. Simply put, if you find a better price within seven days of purchasing it from Telstra, you’ll be credited the difference on your next bill. This means that, while you might not get the difference back in cash, you’ll receive a credit for towards your latest Telstra bill, be it a phone plan or a device payment.

There’s a lot of intricate details to Telstra’s price matching program, but we’ve got your questions answered in this article. Read on to learn more.

What is Telstra’s seven day price match?

Telstra’s seven day price match is a guarantee that if you buy a phone through Telstra, be it on a plan or outright, and you find the same phone for less money (on the same payment period, if valid), within seven days of purchase, Telstra will pay you the difference through an account credit. This way you should have less fear getting a phone from Telstra. Keep in mind that terms apply.

Who is eligible for Telstra’s seven day price match?

To be eligible for the price match guarantee, you need to satisfy two points:

You need to be either a Telstra personal or Telstra business customer, with an account number not beginning with ‘5’

You need to have purchased and received the phone within the last seven days

If you satisfy these points, you’re eligible for a price match credit!

What phones are available for price matching?

You can submit claims for most phones purchased through Telstra. This includes phones bought outright (by existing customers with a Telstra account number), phones on repayment plans, phones purchased through trade-in, or phones bought with points plus pay.

The only major category that’s excluded is prepaid phones – these are not eligible for Telstra price matching. Second-hand, refurbished devices are also excluded, as are products with significantly lower prices than the market value. Phones on clearance and being liquidated are also excluded and price matching to ‘grey market’ channels (such as Gumtree) is not allowed .

How can I make a Telstra price match claim?

Telstra has outlined an easy four-step guide to claiming your price match. The steps are as follows:

Purchase the phone

This step is very self-explanatory. Simply pick the eligible phone up from Telstra.

Get proof of a lower price

Provided the price you spot is for an identical device (i.e. same brand and model, storage size, and colour as your new phone), in stock at an eligible retailer, within seven days of purchase, you can make a claim. You’ll need to record the evidence, either by submitting a webpage URL linking to the sale price, or a photo of the valid advertisement showing both the offer and the retailer’s logo.

Submit a claim form

Complete a claim form within seven days of receiving the phone. You’ll need to list your phone IMEI on the claim form, along with your Telstra account number and evidence of the price you found. You need to do this online, and can’t do this over the phone or in person. You can find the claim form on the Telstra website.

Await assessment

Telstra will have a look at your claim and get back to you within 14 days. If your claim is successful, you’ll get a one-off bill credit matching the difference between your purchase price and the lower advertised price. The credit will be applied within two billing cycles.

Telstra phone plans

With price matching now being offered, there’s a lot less to worry about when looking for your next phone. Telstra has a lot to offer as a telco, being Australia’s biggest provider. With big data plans with endless (speed capped) data if you surpass your full-speed allowance, and 5G access on its medium and above plans, Telstra might be the provider for you. Check out the plans below for more, and consider picking a handset up at the checkout.

The following table shows selected Telstra plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Optus 5G Price Match

Optus recently launched a similar price-matching offer, applicable only to 5G-capable devices. Like Telstra, Optus guarantees to a price match on eligible phones, but is limiting the deal to 5G handsets available on the telco’s 12, 24 or 36-month repayment plans.

The Optus 5G Price Match applies to advertised prices from Australian retailers, but is only available for 5G phones currently stocked on Optus plans, such as the Google Pixel 5, iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. If you find a better offer on an eligible phone, Optus will match the competing price through a bill credit on your handset payment plan.

