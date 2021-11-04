Telstra’s massive once-a-month flash sale is back, giving customers 24 hours to score massive discounts on a range of big-name devices.

This month’s Telstra Day is pencilled in for Friday, November 5, and is an opportunity for savvy shoppers to pick up Christmas gifts at a reduced price. November is all about in-demand devices, so you can save up to $550 on flagship phones from Samsung and Apple, plus selected Samsung tablets.

You can find any of the below offers online or in Telstra stores, but only on November 5, and only through Telstra. You can click through the tables below to buy online, or visit your nearest Telstra store if you’d like to buy in person.

Telstra Day phone deals: save on iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21

iPhone 12 Pro: save $500 (now $1,199 for 128GB model, $1,369 for 256GB model, $1,719 for 512GB model)

save $500 (now $1,199 for 128GB model, $1,369 for 256GB model, $1,719 for 512GB model) iPhone 12 Pro Max: save $500 (now $1,349 for 128GB model, $1,519 for 256GB model)

save $500 (now $1,349 for 128GB model, $1,519 for 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy S21: save $300 (now $948 for 128GB model, $1,044 for 256GB model)

save $300 (now $948 for 128GB model, $1,044 for 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: save $550 (now $1,298 for 128GB model, $1,394 for 256GB model)

save $550 (now $1,298 for 128GB model, $1,394 for 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy A52s: save $100 (now $548 for 128GB model)

If you’re tossing up between buying the newest iPhone 13 series, or opting for for 2020’s also-great iPhone 12, the prospect of a $500 discount may be enough to sway you to the 12 Pro range. While the 13 Pro does offer some upgrades, such as macro photography, Cinematic Mode video and improved battery and performance, you’ll still get a premium experience from the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max – so Telstra’s one-day deals are worth considering if you’re looking for a bargain.

Read more: iPhone 13 Pro review

The $550 discount on the high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also a serious money-saver, especially if you don’t want to wait for 2022’s Samsung Galaxy S22 series to update your device. If you’re after something smaller, you can save $300 on the standard Samsung Galaxy S21, or $100 on the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A52s.

All of the above phones are available to buy upfront from Telstra, or on a 12, 24, or 36-month device payment plan. To qualify for the discounts, you’ll need to buy your choice of phone on Telstra Day, and add it to an eligible Telstra Upfront mobile plan.

If you decide to pay off your phone over one, two, or three years, your discount will be spread evenly across your monthly repayments. If you cancel your plan early, you may forfeit the remaining device discount.

Telstra’s Upfront mobile plans begin at $55 per month for 40GB of fast data, and all plans include unlimited speed-capped data (limited to speeds of 1.5Mbps). However, if you want to use any of the above 5G-ready smartphones on Telstra’s 5G network, you’ll need to be on Telstra’s Medium, Large or Extra Large Upfront plan for 5G access.

If you are a new customer signing up to a Medium plan or higher before November 15, you’ll also receive a bonus $100 gift card, accepted by over 50 retailers. This isn’t a Telstra Day exclusive offer, but it’s a great extra that can be paired with any Telstra Day phone purchase.

Telstra Galaxy S21 Ultra Plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra Day tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: save $300 (now $949 for 128GB model)

save $300 (now $949 for 128GB model) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: save $400 (now $1,544 for 256GB model)

If you’re looking to save on tablets, Telstra is also cutting up to $400 off the price of the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7+. You’ll need to add either of these devices to Telstra’s data-only mobile broadband plans to score your discount, but you can buy your tablet outright or pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months.

Telstra’s data plans begin at $15 per month for 5GB of fast data, plus unlimited data limited to 1.5Mbps. If you’re picking up the 5G-ready Samsung Galaxy S7+, Telstra 5G access is only available on Medium and Large data plans.