If you missed out on last month’s Telstra Day phone and accessory sale, never fear: the telco’s February event is here, and it’s packed with device discounts across Apple, Google, Samsung and OPPO.

The one-day-only Telstra Day sale is confirmed for Wednesday, 9 February 2022, and offers up to $500 off the price of in-demand phones, tablets and tech extras. You’ll be able to score the following deals by buying online (including through the in-table links below), by heading to your nearest Telstra store, or by using Call and Collect.

Telstra’s offers are available all day through to midnight, and free delivery is included on orders over $100. Here’s some of the deals on the table this Telstra Day.

Telstra Day phone deals: save on iPhone, Google Pixel and OPPO

Looking for a back-to-school or work device deal, or just need to upgrade your current smartphone? Telstra is cutting prices on popular handsets from Apple, Google, and OPPO, including:

OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G: save $400 (now $1,099 for 256GB model)

save $400 (now $1,099 for 256GB model) Apple iPhone 12: save $250 (now $949 for 64GB model, $1,029 for 128GB model, $1,199 for 256GB model)

save $250 (now $949 for 64GB model, $1,029 for 128GB model, $1,199 for 256GB model) Google Pixel 6: save $150 (now $849 for 128GB model, $979 for 256GB model)

save $150 (now $849 for 128GB model, $979 for 256GB model) Google Pixel 6 Pro: save $200 (now $1,099 for 128GB model, $1,249 for 256GB model, $1,399 for 512GB model)

The biggest discount on offer is $400 off OPPO’s premium Find X3 Pro 5G, a flagship 5G smartphone with amazing cameras and a brilliant display. However, Android fans may also want to consider the Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro, which come with $150 and $200 price drops respectively.

Telstra Google Pixel 6 Plans

Telstra Google Pixel 6 Pro Plans

Telstra is also shaving $250 off the 2020 iPhone 12, meaning you can score the 64GB model for under $1,000. While this isn’t the newest iPhone to hit the market — that would be the iPhone 13 range, released at the end of 2021 — the 12 is still an excellent device, boasting 5G connectivity, a fast performance, and typically impressive cameras.

Telstra iPhone 12 Plans

To qualify for the above Telstra Day prices, you’ll need to buy your phone either at full price from Telstra, or on a Telstra device plan which spreads the total cost over 12, 24, or 36 months of payments. Both options will see you pay the same amount in total, but opting for a payment plan means you’ll pay off your phone in monthly installments (with the discount also spread across your repayment period).

You’ll also need to add your phone to one of Telstra’s four Upfront SIM plans, which range in price from $55 to $115 per month. All Upfront plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, a monthly full-speed data allowance, and unlimited data restricted to speeds of 1.5Mbps — so no excess data charges in Australia. Plans also feature unlimited international SMS, plus 30 minutes of standard overseas calls each month.

Customers should keep in mind that Telstra only includes 5G network access on its Medium, Large and Extra Large Upfront plans. If you’re planning to try out your new Apple, OPPO, or Google phone on Telstra’s 5G network, you’ll need to pair it with one of those three plans, or be limited to 4G only.

Right now, Telstra is throwing in a free 12-month subscription to Disney+ with all new Upfront SIM plans, normally priced at $11.99 per month. This offer is available to new sign-ups from now through to March 28 (must be redeemed by May 31, 2022).

Telstra Day tablet deals: $500 off Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G: save $500 (now $1,444 for 256GB model)

Telstra is cutting a massive $500 off the price of the popular 5G-ready Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, which normally retails for $1,944. You can pick up the tablet either outright from Telstra, or on a device payment plan, and pair it with one of the Telstra data-only/mobile broadband plans below.

If you do want to use the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with Telstra 5G, you’ll need to add it to a Medium or Large data plan for 5G network access. But in good news, Telstra is currently offering a $10 monthly discount on its 400GB Large plan, which is now priced at $75 per month for your first 12 months ($85 per month thereafter). This offers ends February 14, 2022, and is available for new customers only.

New customers can also claim a 12-month Disney+ subscription with Medium and Large Upfront data-only plans, provided you sign up by March 28 and redeem by May 31, 2022.

Telstra Day accessory deals: $100 off Google Nest Hub

Telstra is also discounting a wide range of Google-related accessories, including the Google Nest Hub, Google Pixel Buds and Google Pixel cases.