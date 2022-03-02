Another month, another Telstra Day sale, and once again, Telstra is delivering the goods with some generous discounts on a range of devices. The 24-hour-only sale is going live on Thursday March 3, 2022, so you’ll only have the one day (ending midnight, AEDT) to pick up your discounted device.

This month, Telstra is offering discounts on Samsung, Apple and OPPO phones, with a hefty $500 in savings up for grabs. Not only can you pick up discounts on smartphones, but there are also offers on a range of accessories, if you’re not after a new phone. Here’s what you can expect from this Telstra Day.

Telstra Day phone deals: Save on iPhone, Samsung and OPPO

If you’re after a new phone, the Telstra Day March offers some decent savings on popular devices from some of the biggest phone brands, whether you shop online, in store or via call and collect. Here is what you’ll save on each device:

OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G — save $500 (now $999, was $1,499 for 256GB model)

Apple iPhone 12 — save $250 (now $949 was $1,199 for 64GB model, now $1,029 was $1,279 for 128GB model, now $1,199 was $1,449 for 256GB model)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — save $150 (now $849 was $999 for 128GB model, now $949 was $1,099 for 256GB model)

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G — save $200 (now $448 was $648)

The discount on the OPPO Find X3 Pro is by far the biggest deal up for grabs. But if you’ve also been eyeing off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which has now been on the market for a couple of months, scoring a $150 discount isn’t bad either. After all, a discount is a discount, right?

In order to pick up your discounted device from Telstra, you’ll need to purchase your phone during Telstra Day, and on either a 12, 24 or 36-month payment period, or outright, as long as you add it to a Telstra Upfront mobile plan. Buying your device on a 12, 24 or 36-month payment period will spread the discount over the payment term.

iPhone 12 plans

While the iPhone 12 is not the newest iPhone out there, the 12 series is still a quality range, and is also the first iPhone series to include 5G connectivity.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE plans

Samsung started 2022 with a bang thanks to the release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It showcases some of the ‘fan favourites’ features from the 2021 Galaxy S21 series, and while there is a new and flashier Galaxy S22 series now available, the S21 FE is still a more budget-friendly premium phone for the Galaxy S series fans.

OPPO Find X3 Pro plans

OPPO’s Find X series devices are the premium phones OPPO has to offer. The big discount on the Find X3 Pro makes sense, as telcos want to make room for the new Find X5 series, which OPPO has just released details on at the 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC). If you’re not fussed about having the newest device available, this is a good opportunity to pick up a quality Pro OPPO phone with a generous discount.

When you’ve picked your device, you’ll then pair it with one of Telstra’s Upfront phone plans. There are four plans to choose from, starting at $55 for the Small with 40GB data and up to $115 for the Extra Large plan with 180GB of data. All plans include no excess data charges, so once you’ve gone over your included data, you can keep using data at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps.

Another thing to note is that the discounted devices are 5G-compatible. If you want to use the Telstra 5G network, you’ll need to sign up to the Medium, Large or Extra Large plans, as 5G access isn’t included on the Small plan.

Telstra Day tablet and accessory deals

In addition to discounted phones, Telstra is also offering discounts on a range of other devices including the Apple iPad Air, a range of watches and headphones. Here is how much you can save this Telstra Day:

Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) — save $100 (now $999 was $1,099 for 64GB model)

Apple Airpods Pro — save $50 (now $349 was $399)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic — save $120 (now $529 was $649)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — save $120 (now $379 was $499)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — save $70 (now $149 was $219)

UE Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker — save $50 (now $149 was $199)

UE Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker — save $30 (now $99 was $129)

HK Onyx 6 Bluetooth speaker — save $60 (now $239 was $299)

If you’re looking to pick up the iPad Air 4, you’ll also need to add on a mobile broadband plan, and choose between buying the device outright or on a 12, 24 or 36-month payment period. This particular device isn’t 5G-compatible, so you won’t miss out on using the function if you choose one of Telstra’s mobile broadband plans without 5G access. If you choose the Medium or Large plans, you’ll also get a free 12-month subscription to Disney+.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Extra Small SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $15 over one month 5 GB Max Data**/billing period $15 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Small SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $25 over one month 30 GB Max Data**/billing period $25 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Medium SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $55 over one month 75 GB Max Data**/billing period $55 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Large SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $85 over one month 400 GB Max Data**/billing period $85 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Telstra Day fixed broadband deals

If you’re in the market for an NBN plan, Telstra is also offering a discount on select fixed broadband plans, with $20 off your plan for the first six months. In addition, if you sign up to a discounted Telstra fixed broadband plan, you’ll still be eligible for Telstra’s Disney+ offer where you’ll score a free 12 month subscription to Disney+.

Telstra haven’t specified which NBN plans will be included in this deal, so you’ll need to check the Telstra site for eligible plans.

