Just in time for Christmas, Vodafone is bringing good tidings to you and your kin with some major discounts on the year’s most-wanted smartphones and plans.

The telco’s Epic Summer Sale is kicking off December 23, offering super savings on devices including Samsung Galaxy and iPhones, plus a price drop on unlimited data SIM plans. Here’s what’s up for grabs this holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale: save up to $500

Vodafone is cutting prices on selected high-end Samsung Galaxy phones, offering hundreds in savings when you combine your new phone with a Vodafone Infinite mobile plan over 24 or 36 months. The following devices are on sale:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB: now $699 (save $500)

now $699 (save $500) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB: now $799 (save $500)

now $799 (save $500) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: now $1,999 (save $500)

now $1,999 (save $500) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB: now $2,149 (save $500)

now $2,149 (save $500) Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB: now $1,149 (save $400)

now $1,149 (save $400) Samsung Galaxy S21+ 256GB: now $1,249 (save $400)

now $1,249 (save $400) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: now $599 (save $300)

To qualify for the above discounts, you’ll need to pick up your chosen phone on a Vodafone device repayment plan of either 24 or 36 months. This means you’ll pay off your device in equal monthly installments, with the discount spread over your two or three years of repayments. You’ll also need to add your phone to a Vodafone Infinite SIM plan for the duration of your payment period.

If you cancel your plan early, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your device, but be aware that this will also forfeit any remaining discount on your phone. However, there are no other early exit fees, and you’re free to switch between Vodafone’s Infinite SIM plans as needed.

Vodafone ‘free phone’ offer extended

Vodafone has also announced an extension to its handset voucher offer, which was originally slated to end December 22. Sign up to Vodafone’s new SIM Promo Plans — featuring 200GB of full-speed data from $89 per month over 12 months, or $99 per month on a 24-month term — and you’ll receive a bonus handset voucher.

Customers will receive a $400 handset credit on the 12-month plan, and a huge $1,200 voucher for committing to 24 months. These vouchers can be used to buy a number of new devices outright from Vodafone, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro ranges, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

If you opt for the 24-month plan with a $1,200 handset voucher, you can potentially grab yourself a free phone, such as the normally $1,199 iPhone 13 Mini or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. However, you do need to stay locked in to your Vodafone promo plan for the full 24 months, or face early termination fees.

Before you jump on this offer, you can read a detailed breakdown of how Vodafone’s SIM Promo plans and handset vouchers work, plus see how this deal compares to Vodafone’s standard device payment plans, via the below link.

Read more: Vodafone’s new plans give you a free iPhone – so what’s the catch?

Vodafone unlimited data discounts

Finally, Vodafone is also throwing in big price cuts and bonus data on its postpaid Infinite SIM plans, which are available to new and upgrading customers. You can pair these offers with a new smartphone on a Vodafone device payment plan, or bring your own unlocked phone and go SIM-only.

SIM Only Lite Plan: 40GB for $40 per month (was 10GB)

40GB for $40 per month (was 10GB) SIM Only Lite+ Plan: 80GB data for $40 per month (was 30GB for $45)

80GB data for $40 per month (was 30GB for $45) SIM Only Super Plan: 200GB for $50 per month (was 60GB for $55)

200GB for $50 per month (was 60GB for $55) SIM Only Super+ Plan: 300GB for $60 per month (was 100GB for $65)

300GB for $60 per month (was 100GB for $65) SIM Only Ultra+ Plan: Unlimited data for $65 per month (was $85)

Sign up to any one of the above plans during the offer period, and you’ll lock in your bonus data and price discount for as long as you remain on your plan. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, and 4G and 5G network coverage where available, with selected plans also including unlimited calls to Zone 1 countries.

Lite, Lite+, Super and Super+ each feature a max speed data allowance each month, along with unlimited ‘Infinite’ data at reduced speeds. Lite and Lite + plans include Infinite data at up to 2Mbps, while Super and Super+ plans offer Infinite data up to 10Mbps.

However, Vodafone’s Ultra+ plan includes fully unlimited data at the maximum speeds available, with no speed caps. This plan also features 30GB of full-speed hotspot data use per month, allowing you to share your phone’s data with other home devices.

For a limited time, Vodafone is also giving new customers a bonus three months of Amazon Music Unlimited with any SIM-only postpaid plan. This offer expires February 22, 2022, and customers will need to redeem their free three-month subscription within 30 days of purchase.