For a limited time, Vodafone is slashing prices on its most in-demand new smartphones, including premium devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google.

Vodafone’s pre-Easter sale gives new and upgrading customers the chance to save up to $400 on brand new phones, provided you stay connected to a Vodafone SIM plan. But hop to it: some of these eggcellent offers end April 13.

Save $300 on the iPhone 13

Apple’s newest flagship phone range, the 5G-ready iPhone 13, is now discounted by $300 across all storage sizes — bringing the total cost down to $1,049 for the 128GB model, $1,219 for the 256GB size, and $1,569 for the 512GB version. However, to grab this discount, you’ll need to buy your iPhone on a 36-month device payment plan, spreading the cost of your phone over three years of repayments (the deal isn’t available for customers buying on installments of 12 or 24 months).

If you’re happy to commit, you’ll then need to pair your phone with one of Vodafone’s five Infinite SIM-only plans, which begin at $40 per month. Your discount will be applied equally across your phone repayments, but be aware if you cancel your Vodafone plan early, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your smartphone at the undiscounted price.

This offer is available for new and upgrading Vodafone customers, and ends April 13, 2022.

Save $300 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro

Vodafone is cutting $300 off the price of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, with the 128GB variant reduced to $999 and the 256GB model now $1,149. As with the iPhone 13 offer, this deal only applies on Vodafone’s 36-month device payment plans, and only if you pair your Google Pixel 6 Pro with a Vodafone SIM-only plan and stay connected for the duration of your phone payments.

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, $150 on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

If you’re keen to own one of Samsung’s premium folding smartphones, both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 have been reduced by $400 for Vodafone customers buying on a 36-month payment plan. This brings the Z Fold 3’s 256GB price down to $2,099, and the Z Flip 3’s down to $1,099 for 128GB of storage.

Again, you’ll need to pair your phone with a Vodafone SIM plan, and remain connected for 36 months to get the full $400 discount.

For something a little more affordable, Vodafone is also discounting the popular Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G by $150, again on 36-month payment options. This means you’ll pay $849 for the 128GB model, and $949 for 256GB. Customers can also grab up to $200 of bonus trade-in credit on this phone by trading in an eligible device in good working order before April 30, 2022.

Save $400 on the TCL 20 Pro 5G

It may not be a household name, but tech company TCL is building a solid reputation as a challenger phone brand, and Canstar Blue’s hands-on time with several of its devices has left us impressed. This 5G-ready phone features a big 48-megapixel quad camera, powerful 4,500mAh battery, and bright 6.7-inch FHD+ screen, and now comes with a $400 discount when you pick it up on a Vodafone plan.

This means the 256GB model is now available for just $399 in total, and Vodafone is offering the price cut across both 36-month and 24-month device payment terms. You’ll need to stay on a Vodafone SIM plan for the full payment period to ensure you’re getting the total discount.

Vodafone SIM-only Infinite plans

All of the above devices will need to be paired with a Vodafone SIM-only Infinite plan, all of which are separate from your phone payments and available on a month-to-month basis. You can switch between the five plans each month as needed without impacting your phone payments or device discount.

All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, a monthly full-speed data allowance, and unlimited speed-capped ‘Infinite’ data. Vodafone’s Lite and Lite+ plans include data limited to speeds of 2Mbps, Super and Super+ plans limit Infinite data to 10Mbps, but the premium Ultra+ includes truly unlimited data with no speed restrictions.

Plans also include access to Vodafone’s 5G network where available, unlimited standard SMS to international numbers, and international calls.

