McDonald’s launches Quarter Pounder Deluxe & brings back Bacon Quarter Pounder

Macca’s has done it again! The fast-food giant is expanding its winter menu with a brand-new take on the classic Quarter Pounder and bringing back the Quarter Pounder with bacon, a fan favourite!

So, what’s the new burger like? It’s called the Quarter Pounder Deluxe and it seems to be a teeny-tiny twist on the original, with the addition of crispy lettuce and fresh tomato, on top of the classic 100% Aussie beef patty, cheese, onion, tangy mustard, and pickles combo.

Burger fans need no longer be ‘salty’ because the Quarter Pounder with bacon is coming back for a limited time only! For those who think it’s not a ‘pig’ deal, the Quarter Pounder with bacon has all the deliciousness of a regular Quarter Pounder, made even better with BACON. Who doesn’t love bacon?! (Sorry vegetarians and vegan friends).

To celebrate these scrumptious additions to the menu, Macca’s is also offering customers a vintage-themed collectable glass with the purchase of a medium or large Quarter Pounder range meal.

Each glass features a heritage McDonald’s logo and there are four different ones to collect. But they’re only going to be available for a limited time, so if you’re looking to add these glasses to your collection then you’d better get in quick!

Available from Wednesday, 3 August, you can order these new menu items and the collectable glasses from Macca’s restaurants nationwide, including via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery.

