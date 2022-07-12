How to score 30% off Hungry Jack’s for ONE WEEK ONLY & free fries

If French fries weren’t cooked in France, where were they cooked? In Grease!

It’s no secret that we Aussies love our hot chips and even more so when they’re discounted or FREE! In honour of National Fry Day on Wednesday, 13 July − fast-food chains are slashing their prices, with Hungry Jack’s offering a whopping 30% off its entire menu for one whole week from July 11-17. This promotion is available exclusively via Deliveroo and will be automatically applied at checkout. A $10 minimum spend applies.

On National Fry Day, fry fans can also enjoy 99c delivery from NeNe Chicken (until July 24), Burger Project in NSW, and the Famous Fries from WA’s Chicken Treat (all via the delivery service). Other deals available include:

Lord of the Fries

Deliveroo isn’t the only place you can score ‘fry-fully’ good deals this National Fry Day. Lord of the Fries is offering free shoe-string fries and your choice of classic sauce on Wednesday, 13 July (only). That’s right, FREE fries!

This delicious deal is available between 4pm-5pm from Lord of the Fries stores nationwide. No other purchase is necessary, but it’s limited to one cup of free fries per person.

Carl’s Jr. Australia

Carl’s Jr. has partnered up with McCain to give you FREE fries on Wednesday, 13 July (only). It’s slinging a buy one, get one free deal on fries with in-store or drive-through purchases. Bring a mate and split the bill! This deal is not available via delivery and is limited to one transaction per customer.

Macca’s

McDonald’s is also taking part in the potato celebration. Customers can score FREE large fries with orders over $25 via Menulog by entering the discount code MACCASFRIES at checkout. This offer is only available on National Fry Day (Wednesday 13, July) and limited to one freebie per person.

Who is a potato’s favourite author? Edgar Allen Poe-tato! Okay we’ll stop now…

