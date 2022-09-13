Aussies don’t take themselves or anyone else too seriously. How do we know? We asked more than 500 online daters to reveal the cheesiest and cheekiest pick-up lines they’ve used or had used on them in attempts to ‘shake the tree’.

Here’s a SFW (safe for work) list of some of the cringeworthy (or maybe not-so-cringeworthy if they work) chat-ups singles told a Canstar Blue survey* they’d encountered when mingling on dating sites and apps and in person.

Aussies’ 20 most hilarious pick-up lines

Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest. I have to complain to Spotify because they didn’t list you as this week’s hottest single. Is your name Earl Grey? Because you look like a hot-tea. Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only 10 I see. Do you like Mexican food? Because I want to make you my bae-rrito. I’m not a photographer but I can picture you and I together. Do you like Star Wars? Because ‘Yoda’ only one for me. Hey, my name’s Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight? My internet is 4G but my heart is ‘4U’. Do you play soccer? Because you’re a keeper. Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got ‘fine’ written all over you. Do you have a map? Because I’m getting lost in your eyes. Are you a fart? Because you blew me away. You’re the only carbon sample I want to date. Are you a vegetable? Because you’re a cute-cumber. I would say you’re a 9, because I want to be the only 1 in your life. Are you a whiteboard? Because you got ‘sexy’ written all over you. I’d rate you a 2 … I mean ‘too’ good to be true. If I could rearrange the alphabet I’d put ‘U’ and ‘I’ together. I’m researching important dates in history; do you want to be mine?

Online dating isn’t always so positive

While more than a fifth of Aussies (22%) said they’d been pleasantly surprised by the quality of the dates they’ve had while using a dating app or site, more wannabe romantics (30%) admitted they’d had more bad dates than good dates while online dating. And while 35% said they’d found the relationship they were looking for, 57% were still looking.

“Online dating isn’t always positive or easy so it’s not surprising Aussies try everything they can to make it less dull and repetitive and to set themselves apart from the pack, including throwing out some seriously corny pick-up lines,” said Canstar Blue’s Home & Lifestyle Editor, Megan Birot.

“On top of that, Aussies fork out an average of $28 a month for their paid dating app subscriptions, so why not try everything in the dating toolbox to break the ice with a potential match?”

What do Aussies look for on dating apps?

Most Aussies on dating apps and sites said they were looking for love with a long-term partner (55%), while 28% of online daters wanted ‘casual’ relationships, and 10% used the services to make friends with people who have similar interests, Canstar Blue’s research found.

For those who hadn’t found the relationship they were looking for, a clue may be in the characteristics online dating users said they sought in a potential partner, which focused on romance over practicality.

Users of dating sites and apps told Canstar Blue they weren’t particularly interested in a partner with good manners, with only 25% of survey respondents listing this quality as a priority, and even fewer singles cared about whether their potential match was enthusiastic about the relationship (16%). Whether potential matches lived in reasonably close proximity was even further down on the list (14%).

Instead, the majority of Aussie daters were looking for more elusive qualities, reporting that a genuine connection is the most important characteristic (66%) in a would-be partner, followed by a good sense of humour (63%), similar values (54%) and physical attraction (41%).

*Canstar Blue surveyed 526 Australians for their feedback on the online dating service(s) they’ve used in the last three years. This includes dating apps and dating websites.