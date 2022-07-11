How to score a FREE large Domino’s pizza

‘Appy’ Aussies can score a FREE pizza by just downloading the new Domino’s app. New customers will be eligible for one, free, large pizza on their second order. Now that’s a surprise we wouldn’t mind a slice of!

New customers can download the latest Domino’s application on iOS and Android devices or via the Domino’s website, and will receive a code for a free pizza after their first paid order. The offer applies to customers who haven’t had their mobile phone number associated with an order on the Domino’s app within the last 12 months. A minimum delivery spend of $22 applies. The offer is available at selected stores for delivery only.

Domino’s says it has improved its app to make ordering pizza faster and easier. The new app has faster load times, a more user-friendly interface, and combines all the special deals into one page to save customers money.

Domino’s ANZ Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Ballesty, said: “We’ve made that [ordering] process even easier by providing all of our best money-saving specials in one place.”

“We know customers want to place their pizza order quickly and easily, and with our new app that’s exactly what they’ll be able to do – with the added bonus of free pizza with their next order. Who wouldn’t want a ‘pizza’ that?”

The Domino’s free pizza voucher code will be valid for one week from the date of issue and will be sent to new app users via text message. See T&Cs here.

The news comes just days after Domino’s announced it would be adding a 6% service fee on online delivery orders, citing rising food, fuel, and utility expenses as the reason for the hike.

