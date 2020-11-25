The best Christmas movies on Stan

The holiday season is finally here, and we couldn’t be happier. It’s time to kick back and get into the festive spirit — and that includes indulging in countless Christmas movies. The genre gets a free pass for being all kinds of corny, cheesy and terrible, because hey, it’s Christmas! Netflix famously does Christmas flicks well — but Australian streaming service Stan has a few cheesy Christmas movies of its own. Stan dropped over 30 Christmas movies into its library in November, and they’re all worth checking out.

Here’s a list of the top 10 Christmas films to watch on Stan Australia:

The Holiday

Love Actually

Serendipity

The Christmas Chalet

It’s a Wonderful Life

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Santa

Marry Me at Christmas

Bad Moms 2: A Bad Moms Christmas

Santa Claus: The Movie

The Holiday

There are almost too many reasons why The Holiday reins as one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time: Jack Black’s unexpected role as leading man, Cameron Diaz playing the same character she did for the entirety of the 2000’s, and Jude Law in a white cashmere sweater. The Holiday follows Amanda and Iris (Diaz and Kate Winslet respectively) — total strangers living on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, who agree to a house swap for the Christmas holidays to escape heartbreak. After the gloomy Iris arrives in sunny L.A. and Californian girl Amanda in the snowy countryside of England, the two women find themselves falling in love with people, and places, they never would’ve imagined.

Love Actually

This one just goes without saying. Love Actually is arguable the greatest Christmas rom-com of all time, and it’s easy to see why. Between Hugh Grant as the lovable and dorky Prime Minister, Andrew Lincoln (pre-Rick Grimes) swooning over Kiera Knightly, the great Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman’s heartbreak marriage and Liam Neeson (still hot) and his adorable son on his quest for love — there is nothing this movie can’t do. Love Actually is an ode to every kind of love there is, and essential Christmas viewing. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.

Serendipity

This John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale classic is Christmas in New York done best. Serendipity follows Johnathon and Sara, who meet fighting over gloves whilst shopping for their respective partners in New York. After spending an evening together, they decide to part ways without disclosing any contact information (a romantic, but stupid, idea that would never happen in today’s technology-filled landscape) and leave it up to fate to decide if they are meant to be together. Years go by, and despite planning weddings with other people else, the pair set out to individually find each other before they get married and lose each other forever — just to check if that Christmas magic remains.

The Christmas Chalet

The Christmas Chalet is cheesy, sappy, and has a shocking plot — and that makes it perfect Christmas movie viewing. The movie follows Grace, a die-hard Christmas lover and recent divorcee, who books a trip to a chalet at Christmas with her mother and daughter. Also staying at the chalet is Jack, a single writer who despises Christmas. We think you can guess what happens next (yes, the two help each other to love again and learn to love the power and magic of Christmas and family). We love it anyway.

It’s a Wonderful Life

This 1946 Christmas movie is, as Stan puts it, “the holiday classic to define all holiday classics”. It may be as old as they come — but also as good as they come. If you’ve never heard of It’s a Wonderful Life, it’s time to give it a chance. The movie follows George Bailey (James Stewart), a deeply depressed man who is thinking about ending it all on Christmas Eve. That is, until an angel shows up and shows George what life for those he loves would be like if he never existed. You will definitely cry, so bring the tissues (and the eggnog).

Christmas with the Kranks

It simply would not be Christmas without the Kranks. That’s why, when Luther Krank (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis) decide to save money and skip Christmas one year while their daughter is away, uproar sweeps through their hometown. Despite feeling the peer pressure from their neighbours, the couple stick to their word — at least, until their daughter calls to let them know she’ll be coming home in time for Christmas, with her new fiancée in tow. The Kranks have 24-hours to throw together an iconic Krank Christmas — can it be done?

Get Santa

There’s nothing much better than British comedy movies. Except maybe for British comedy Christmas movies, and Get Santa is exactly that. The movie follows Steve (Rafe Spall), a former getaway driver who has just been released from prison on Christmas Eve, and who is being watched under a microscope by his parole officers. His plans to keep good behavior are endangered when his son Tom calls him to let him know that Santa has crash-landed in their basement and has been arrested for trespassing. The father-son duo team up to help release Santa from prison and deliver his presents in time for Christmas, all while Steve tries desperately to stay out of jail. Get Santa is the British Christmas movie that you had no idea you needed.

Marry Me at Christmas

Another ridiculous/Hallmark/cheesy Christmas rom-com comes in the form of Marry Me at Christmas. If you loved The Christmas Prince movie series, this is the one for you. The movie follows bridal boutique owner Madeline, who, when planning the perfect wedding for a client, is introduced to the bride’s mega-famous brother Johnny Blake. Madeline’s celebrity crush, the two meet and immediately hit it off — but is the real Johnny Blake just like the celebrity Johnny Blake?

Bad Moms 2: A Bad Moms Christmas

At first glance you may be thinking that Bad Moms 2 doesn’t exactly scream Christmas cheer. And that is where you’re wrong — the movie is officially one of the best Christmas movies made in the last few years. A sequel to Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas reunites all the ‘bad moms’; Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn and their crazy antics. But this time, the holidays bring a whole new set of challenges when their own mothers drop in unexpectedly. The pressure of being the perfect mother means that the trio decide to once again embrace the ‘bad mom’ role, but this time during “the Super Bowl for mothers” aka, Christmas.

Santa Clause: The Movie

Another golden oldie Christmas movie comes in the form of Santa Clause: The Movie. The 1985 British-American movie was released in cinemas to poor reviews, but has since gone on to become a cult classic. Starring David Huddleston, the film chronicles the rise of the legend of Santa Clause. It traces his origins, from simple working man in the 14th century to his now international icon of Christmas. Throw in the mix some dramas with an elf named Patch who unintentionally might be ruining Christmas, and you’ve got yourself a bizarrely entertaining watch.

