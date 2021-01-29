Disney+ announces Star launch date and content

Advertisement

After announcing the upcoming inclusion of mature-content on Disney+ back in December at its Investors Day, Disney has now revealed when Aussies can sit down for more than just kids shows.

And it’s not far away.

Launching on February 23, 2021, Star is set to add over 600 shows and movies to the platform, including titles like Deadpool, Coyote Ugly, Starship Troopers, 28 Days Later and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, along with TV series Castle, Family Guy, How I Met Your Mother and Prison Break.

The bulk of the titles come from the libraries of 20th Century Fox, which Disney acquired in 2019.

Four original series are also to be showcased, including Big Sky, Love, Victor, Helstrom and Solar Opposites.

What is Star?

Star is Australia’s answer to Hulu, allowing viewers to watch more than just Disney classics, primarily more ‘mature’ content.

However, parents will be glad to know that you can set parental controls to ensure that your kiddies don’t swap Bruce the Great White Shark from Finding Nemo for Bruce Willis in Die Hard.

Star content will automatically be added to the Disney+ platform on February 23, with all current subscribers gaining access immediately, and for free (for the time being).

Disney has stated that existing month-to-month subscribers won’t see a price hike for six months, while those on a yearly plan won’t see a price increase until their next billing cycle after August, 2021.

From August, 2021 onwards, prices will increase from $8.99 per month to $11.99 per month, while annual subscriptions will increase from $89 to $119.

Considering that Disney+ was already one of the cheapest streaming platforms available to Australians – and that you’ll be getting more than 600 new movies and shows to watch (on top of the 50 titles already slated for release in the coming year or two) – a price increase that only kicks in later in the year may be just the thing to fill that Mandalorian-shaped hole in your heart.

