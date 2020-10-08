Fear the Walking Dead season six arrives on BINGE

It all started with Rick Grimes stumbling across America, dodging attacks from zombie ‘Walkers’ in a post apocalyptic world. Since then, 10 seasons of the incredibly successful horror television show The Walking Dead have been produced — with an 11th on the way — because apparently we just can’t get enough of Andrew Lincoln running away from virus-infected, flesh-eating zombies.

This also means that the spin-off, chronicling life on the west coast whilst Rick was in a coma in Atlanta, named Fear the Walking Dead, was met with rave reviews. Starring Alycia Debnam-Carey (The 100) and Colman Domingo, the prequel is up to its sixth season, which will be arriving on BINGE on October 12.

What is Fear the Walking Dead?

Set on the opposite side of the country to Rick Grimes, and while he recovers in a hospital on the east coast, Fear the Walking Dead follows a dysfunctional family from Los Angeles who are forced to band together as a mysterious virus starts to spread throughout California. Initially unaware the virus is actually the beginning of a zombie apocalypse, the group has to adapt and learn new survival skills as civilisation as they know it begins to collapse.

Across the seasons, the show has been almost an anthology — changes in location from Cali to Mexico, changes in characters (that’s always to be expected in zombie shows, we guess), and changes in villains (Virginia, played by Colby Minifie, is introduced in season five and serves as the current antagonist), and we’re here for all of it.

What can we expect in season six?

At the end of season five, we saw Virginia (Minifie) and her Pioneers prove successful in their capturing of the heroes — and possibly successful in killing off one of the show’s most beloved characters. (Look away now if you haven’t caught up!)

The season finale left us on a massive cliff-hanger as Morgan (Lennie James) is shot and thrown to the wolves (a.k.a. the zombies) by Virginia. In the final moments of the episode, we catch a glimpse of Morgan’s red eyes. Could it be? The trailer for season six shows Virginia on the phone to a mysterious new character asking what has happened to him, and all we can think is, yes Victoria, what has happened to Morgan? Is he a zombie now? Is he dead? Only time will tell. According to Showrunner Andrew Chambliss, Virginia is pretty much running the show. He said, “Virginia is now calling the shots. Our characters are not masters of their own universe anymore. They are living under Virginia’s rule and in Virginia’s communities.”

Sink your teeth into the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead when it arrives on BINGE on October 12.

Photo Credit: Binge.com