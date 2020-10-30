Thrilling news for Aussie fright fans: scary streaming service Shudder is offering a limited-time Halloween discount for new subscribers.

Sign up to Shudder’s yearly streaming subscription before the end of October, and you’ll save 31% off the cost of your membership. This slashes the annual price down to $48.29, from $69.99 upfront.

If you’re only looking for a month-to-month deal, the 31% discount will save you $2.17 off the monthly $6.99 subscription, bringing it down to just $4.82. Both options are available to new Australian customers looking to cut costs on the niche horror streaming platform.

To qualify, you’ll need to head to Shudder’s site before the offer expires on October 31, 2020, and use the promo code HALLOWEEN2020 at sign up.

It’s unclear as to whether the deal will end at midnight on October 31 Australian time, or if Shudder’s US time zone applies – but we recommend grabbing this promo before Halloween ends if you don’t want to miss out.

What is Shudder?

First launched in the US in 2015, Shudder is a streaming service that caters exclusively to fans of ‘genre’ films and TV – namely horror, thriller, and suspense titles. Owned by the American entertainment company AMC (that’s the network that brought you The Walking Dead), Shudder offers a selection of new and classic horror films, as well as original series and podcasts and a 24/7 Shudder TV streaming channel.

The platform had been hinting at an Aussie expansion for quite a while, but it’s taken around two years for the service to arrive Down Under. After a soft launch in August 2020, Australian horror aficionados are now free to sign up for Shudder’s creepy catalogue of thrills and chills.

Shudder offers two membership options: month-to-month and a 12-month pay-in-advance subscription. The monthly subscription is priced at $6.99 per month, while signing on for a full year costs $69.99 – around $5.83 per month, giving you two months’ free compared to 12 months on the no-contract plan.

Each option includes unlimited high-definition streaming across your browser, phone, tablet or compatible smart TV. The Shudder app can be downloaded for iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, and you can stream directly from Shudder’s website on your PC or Mac.

You can also sign up for a no-obligation seven-day free trial, which will give you full access to Shudder’s content for one week.

What can I stream on Shudder?

Shudder’s Australian and New Zealand content library is admittedly small compared to what’s available to US audiences, but the platform is expected to expand the titles available to Aussie viewers as the service grows in future and internationally.

Some of the content you can watch on Shudder includes slasher classics Maniac, Tourist Trap and several entries in the Halloween and Hellraiser franchises; monster movies like [REC], Re-Animator and Day of the Dead; and horror comedies such as WolfCop and the excellent Kiwi ghost mystery Housebound. There’s also a range of exclusive and original productions, including:

Cursed Films: A documentary exploring the real-life legends behind films such as The Omen and Poltergeist.

Creepshow: A new anthology series based on the classic 1982 collection of Stephen King-penned stories.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Horror director Eli Roth (Hostel, The Green Inferno) brings together the creators and stars of the genre’s most iconic films.

Overall, it’s safe to say Shudder is an acquired-taste streaming service, but one that’s likely to provide plenty of Halloween treats if you’re a fan of the genre.

