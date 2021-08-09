Streaming services have become a must-have for those keen on staying up to date with their favourite TV shows, the latest movie releases, or re-watching classics from their childhood, with each service packed with extensive libraries of content. But with plenty of options available in Australia, it can be tough to decide which ones are worth paying for. In this article, Canstar Blue looks at the streaming services available in Australia – both free and subscription-based – so you can decide which are worth curling up in front of the TV with.

List of Streaming Services in Australia

Netflix

One of the most well-known streaming services available, Netflix Australia has a large variety of movies and TV shows for you to choose from, including the latest releases as well as old classics. Additionally, Netflix has released Netflix Original content over the past few years, including fan favourites such as Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black and Riverdale, giving viewers plenty of new shows to binge.

Netflix is a monthly subscription service, meaning you’ll pay on a monthly basis to stream, with sign-ups available through the Netflix Australia website or your preferred app store. The more expensive options will allow you to have multiple streams at once, making it a handy option for families or those who can never decide on what to watch.

Netflix subscriptions start from $10.99 a month, with subscriptions up to $19.99 also available.

Stan

Netflix Australia’s main competitor, Stan is home to original Australian content, along with a number of top U.S. shows and movies. In addition to classics including Seinfeld, Scrubs and Breaking Bad, Stan also updated its Iconic Series to include shows as Grey’s Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother and Buffy.

Sign-up for Stan is available through its website, with Stan also offering a free trial-month before the subscription payments start. Prices start at $10 a month, with the most expensive option available for $19.

Stan also unveiled Stan Sport, which is home to a number of tennis and football competitions, including the UEFA Champions League.

Disney+

One of the biggest newcomers to the scene, Disney+ gives streamers access to the depths of the Disney vault, whether it’s the original cartoons and movies you grew up with, or the latest releases from the Marvel and Star Wars universes. You can also treat yourself to Disney Originals if you’re looking for something new to binge, with Disney+ available on up to four devices at once.

Available as a monthly or yearly subscription, Disney+ previously offered a seven day free trial but this was dropped in June 2020. Monthly subscriptions will cost you $11.99 a month, while a yearly subscription will cost you $119.99 upfront.

You can also stream on the go with the Disney+ app.

BINGE

The latest addition the Australian streaming market, BINGE is the brainchild of Foxtel, giving viewers big name shows such as Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead at a more competitive price to give the likes of Netflix and Stan a run for their money. Available from $10 per month for the Basic Plan – with a Standard and Premium Plan also available – BINGE allows up to four devices to watch the large library of shows and movies available, with BINGE also offering a two-week free trial.

Apple TV+

Another big-hitter to recently enter the Australian market, Apple TV+ looks to keep on top of the entertainment industry with a wide variety of originals, including projects from Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan and Oprah Winfrey, with plenty more in the pipeline, slated for monthly releases.

Apple TV+ is available for $7.99 a month after a seven day free trial, with free access also available when you purchase select Apple products. You can add up to six accounts, and take your shows on the go with Apple TV+ app.

You can also stream shows on-demand or download and watch them offline.

Foxtel

Offering plenty of shows and channels to suit everyone’s tastes, Foxtel is the Australian home to many American broadcasts. Including channels such as HBO, which includes Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones, Foxtel is also a handy option for those big on their sports, including live coverage of American sports such as the NBA and NFL.

Prices for Foxtel start at $26 a month, plus an installation and equipment fee, with other entertainment packs more expensive, making it one of the pricier options available. However, it may be worthwhile if you’re looking for something for the whole family, or if you’re after plenty of variety.

Foxtel also has the Foxtel App for those who want to watch while out and about.

Hayu

An option for those who enjoy their reality TV, Hayu provides shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Real Housewives and Botched, with Jersey Shore also available to stream. One of the cheapest streaming options available, Hayu starts from just $6.99 a month.

You can sign up to HayU via its website, with a free trail available.

Amazon Prime

With the rise of Amazon over recent years, it’s no surprise that the brand has ventured into the world of streaming. Amazon Prime Video is a U.S. streaming service, with U.S. shows and Amazon Prime originals available to stream – including shows like the Grand Tour, The Man in the High Castle and Sneaky Pete.

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream through your computer, gaming consoles, as well as through Apple TV. A subscription will cost you $6.99 per month.

The Amazon Prime Video free trial will last 30 days before you’ll start being charged.

Fetch

A set top box and streaming video on demand service, Fetch works a bit differently to an all-out streaming service such as Netflix or Stan. Essentially, Fetch is a one-stop shop to find all your favourite shows and recordings, provided that you have a subscription to other streaming services. You can connect Fetch to your Netflix, YouTube, Stan and HayU accounts, making it easier to log in and start watching, regardless of what you’re planning on bingeing.

A Fetch set top box will cost you at least $169, with a $499 option additionally available, which allows you to record and store live TV. Fetch offers channels if you’re after something in particularly, such as a Kids channel, along with Knowledge, Vibe or Variety channels, with each costing $6 a month.

You may also be able to find a Fetch set top box as part of your internet plan, so be sure to check with your internet provider.

YouTube Premium

YouTube has always been a popular streaming platform, whether you’re looking for the latest music videos, documentaries or original content. But one of the annoying aspects of YouTube is the ads, which always seem to have a habit of interrupting at crucial moments. This is where ‘YouTube Premium’ steps in, allowing you to watch your video in peace, as well as giving you access to YouTube Originals.

YouTube Premium includes YouTube Music, as well as YouTube Kids, YouTube Gaming and even Google Music Play, with users even able to download their favourite videos and music to save for another time. You can subscribe via YouTube for $14.99 a month, with a family membership available for $22.99 which allows for multiple YouTube streams and users.

YouTube Premium offers a one-month free trial.

Kayo Sports

If you enjoy watching sports, then Kayo may be the streaming options for you. Offering 50 sports, including the NBA, MLB and EPL, Kayo is available from $25 a month on multiple devices. With live streams and replays available, Kayo features dedicated sports channels, including Fox Sports, ESPN and beIN SPORTS to help you catch games from your favourite sport and league.

You can sign up for a 14-day free trail if you want to try before you buy.

Paramount+

One of the latest entrants to the Aussie streaming market, Paramount+ is a rebranding of one of Channel 10’s online suites – 10 All Access. Owned by American company Viacom CBS – which also owns Paramount Pictures – in addition to host of American channels and studios, Paramount+ offers plenty of movies and TV shows for viewers to binge, from kid-friendly Nickelodeon shows through to content from MTV and Showtime movies. Costing $8.99 per month, Paramount+ is also home to the 2021 A-League and W-League football seasons, giving sports fans something to tune into.

Telstra TV Box Office

Formerly BigPond Movies, Telstra TV Box Office is a pay-per-view subscription service, where you can purchase or rent movies and TV shows. While the name may suggest otherwise, you don’t have to be a Telstra customer to use Telstra TV Box Office, although you’ll need to sign up for a Telstra ID to use the service. New release movies cost between $5-7 to rent, or around $20 to purchase, while TV shows cost $2-3 per episode to rent, while a full season can be purchased for around $20.

DocPlay

DocPlay is a streaming service that focuses primarily on documentaries, covering a broad range of topics, including Art & Design, Australian, Crime, Environment, Film & Television, History, Mystery and Travel, amongst others. Costing $7.99 per month, DocPlay also has a 14-day free trial available so that you can try before you buy.

BritBox

A streaming service focused primarily on British film and television, BritBox may be the ideal fit for those a fan of British humour or mysteries. BritBox offers content such as Doctor Who, Blackadder, Pride and Prejudice, as well as wide variety of new and classic shows and movies, with the service also offering a seven-day free trial to tempt you in. A monthly subscription will cost you $8.99 per month, with a yearly subscription also available for $89.99.

iwonder

Another entrant looking to cover the documentary market, iwonder is a platform that covers a range of documentary genres, including Business & Technology, Crime, Culture, Health & Science, History, Nature & Environment, Politics & World Affairs, Society, as well as Sports & Adventure, meaning there’s plenty for everyone. Costing $6.99 per month – or $69.99 yearly – iwonder also offers 14-day free trial for you to see what it’s all about.

Shudder

One for the horror-movie fans, Shudder is a streaming service that primarily focusses on all things scary, spooky, spine-tingling and downright frightening, with a range of movies and TV shows available to be streamed, in addition to a number of exclusive originals. Coming to Australia in 2020, Shudder is available for $5.99 per month, or $56.99 per year, with a seven-day free trial also on offer, with horror fans able to tune into the service’s 24/7 live stream on horror flicks to help take away the decision-making process and settle in straight away for a scary good time.

Acorn TV

Focussing on British television and film, Acorn TV also houses content from other worldwide sources, including Canada, Mexico and New Zealand, in addition to some homegrown content from Australia. Costing $6.99 per month, or $69 upfront for a yearly subscription, Acorn TV offers a seven-day free trial, and includes titles such as Poirot, Midsomer Murders and Father Teo. There’s also a ‘Schedule’ feature, which showcases what titles are coming (or leaving) the platform soon.

Kanopy

A free streaming service, Kanopy offers a library full of classic cinema, indie films, documentaries and foreign films for you to enjoy, and to get you thinking. While available for free, you do have to be a university student or signed up to a participating public library to get a membership, meaning it may not be readily available to everyone, but may be worth exploring for some.

Tubi

A bit of niche service, Tubi is a free streaming service that offers the bottom of the barrel movies and shows that will make you do a double-take when you see their titles, but if you’re looking for something so bad that it’s good, Tubi might be the one you’re looking for. Free to use, you will have to put up with ads throughout the movie, but with titles such as Titanic 2, 2-Headed Shark Attack and Snoop Dogg’s Hood of Horror available, the ads are a small price to pay in order to watch such cinematic masterpieces.

ABC iView

An on-demand option for viewers to catch up with all their ABC shows, ABC iView is a free service that you can stream via your computer, tablet, phone and gaming console. ABC iView includes ABC channels such as ABC News, ABC Comedy and ABC Kids, meaning there’s something for the whole family.

Sign-up is available via the iView website, with viewers able to check out the full list of shows available, which includes Australian programs such as Wentworth, Landline and Gardening Australia.

You can save which shows you want to watch via iView’s Watchlist.

SBS on Demand

Similar to ABC iView, SBS on Demand is a handy option for those who have missed their favourite SBS shows on free-to-air TV. Including shows from SBS, Viceland, NITV and the SBS Food channel, viewers have plenty of options when it comes to spending time in front of the TV.

With shows such as Who Do You Think You Are? and The Handmaid’s Tale, along with the cultural, language and news programs that SBS is known for, you can watch shows on your computer, tablet or phone, making it easy to catch up on your favourite shows while on the go.

SBS on Demand is free, with sign up available the SBS website.

Tenplay

Channel 10’s online, on-demand equivalent, Tenplay offers replays of your favourite shows if you’re not home in time to catch them live on free-to-air TV. Including shows like The Graham Norton Show, Goggle Box, Neighbours, MasterChef and Bondi Rescue, Tenplay also includes replays of local and international news, along with some coverage of Australian sports.

TenPlay is available through online sign up.

9Now

Channel 9’s on-demand streaming service, 9Now is the place to catch replays for hit shows such as Married at First Sight, The Block, or classics such as McLeod’s Daughters. If you’re big on your sports, 9Now also has coverage of the NRL, the tennis and netball, as well as news programs and kids’ TV shows to entertain the whole family.

9Now is free and sign-up is available through the 9Now website.

7plus

Offering live shows and replays, Channel 7’s catch-up service, 7plus, includes shows such as Home and Away, My Kitchen Rules, as well as Better Homes and Gardens for those looking to relax in front of the TV. You can also catch 7News, Sunrise and sports broadcasts of the cricket and AFL. Like most free-to-air channels and their on-demand equivalents, 7plus is free to use (but you’ll still get ads), with the sign-up available via the Channel 7 website.

7plus also includes shows from 7two, 7mate, 7food and 7flix.

