How to watch American Crime Story in Australia

American Crime Story reawakens the juiciest of America’s sordid scandals. The OJ Simpson trial, the Gianni Versace murder and the Lewinsky-Clinton affair are unfurled in intricate detail and brought to life by a talented cast of actors, directors and writers. It’s not one to miss, so find out everything you need to know about American Crime Story in this Canstar Blue guide.

Where to watch American Crime Story?

There are three seasons of American Crime Story, available to stream from services BINGE and Netflix, or to buy from YouTube and iTunes.

American Crime Story on BINGE

The third season, American Crime Story: Impeachment is available to stream on BINGE from September 8, 2021. Episodes will drop weekly for 10 weeks, giving you plenty to watch, although you won’t be able to watch the first two seasons on BINGE.

American Crime Story on Netflix

Season one American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson and season two American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace are available to stream on Netflix, although season three isn’t available on the service.

American Crime Story on YouTube

Season one American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson and season two American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace are available to rent or buy on YouTube. Seasons range from $19.99 to $22.99.

American Crime Story on iTunes

Season one American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson and season two American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace are available to rent or buy on iTunes. Seasons are available for purchase for $19.99.

What is American Crime Story about?

American Crime Story is an anthology series, covering the criminal stories that changed the American landscape forever. Adapted from best selling books, the seasons have so far covered the OJ Simpson trial, the murder of Gianni Versace and the Monica Lewinski saga, with a fourth season about the fall of famed Studio 54 rumoured to be on the way.

What to expect from Season 3 of American Crime Story: Impeachment?

For years the story of Monica Lewinski and Bill Clinton was told as the ‘intern who seduced the hapless president.’ Now, 23 years later, the third instalment in the series, American Crime Story: Impeachment, seeks to provide some fresh input and first-hand understanding with Monica Lewinsky herself as executive producer, placing a spotlight on the women at the centre of the scandal.

