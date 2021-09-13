How to watch Archer in Australia

He’s the spy who can’t die; Archer is still going strong and doesn’t look like he’ll be packing his gun away anytime soon. With a slew of fresh stories on the horizon, Archer fans should be getting excited about what is to come. Unfortunately though, Jessica Walters, voice of Mallory Archer, passed away in early 2021, meaning there could be a major character shakeup coming at the ISIS headquarters. If you need to catch up, or you’re a newbie to the show, find out how to watch every episode of Archer in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Archer

You can stream all seasons of Archer on Netflix, or purchase episodes and seasons through Google Play or iTunes.

Archer on Netflix

Seasons 1-11 of Archer are available to watch on Netflix from September 14, 2021. Season 12 is currently airing in the US but won’t be available in Australia any time soon.

Archer on Google Play

Seasons 1-12 of Archer are available on Google Play. Seasons range from $13.99-19.99, or you can purchase individual episodes for $1.99.

Archer on iTunes

iTunes has a number of seasons of Archer, including season one, two, four, six, eight, 10 and 12 available to buy for $19.99 each.

What is Archer about?

Sterling Archer (better known as Archer) is a spy working at the highly chaotic International Secret Intelligence Services (ISIS), run by his overbearing, whiskey swilling mother Mallory. Joined by a team of spies, scientists, intelligence analysts, secretaries and HR, Archer travels the world, going where he is needed most, armed with a gun, witty phrases and always, ALWAYS, a drink in hand. If you’re wondering how such a thinly veiled take on James Bond has lasted for so long, you can thank the vivid imagination of creator Adam Reed. As the seasons go on, Archer traverses between reality, dreamscape, eras and genre, layering parody after parody and making sure you will never get bored. Sploosh!

