How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia

Fans of Big Little Lies rejoice, another winner from Liane Moriarty has left the shelves and hit the screen. Nine Perfect Strangers is the eighth book from the Aussie author, and while the story isn’t connected to Big Little Lies, it’s packed with the same melodrama, secrecy and riveting plot that made the first show so damn watchable. With two home-grown additions, including Nicole Kidman taking the lead, and the series being filmed in the paradise of Byron Bay, Nine Perfect Strangers is an absolute must watch for 2021. Find out everything you need to know about Nine Perfect Strangers in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers

You can watch all episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video, with the platform the exclusive host of the show.

Watch Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video

Nine Perfect Strangers will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with episodes dropping weekly from August 20, 2021.

What is Nine Perfect Strangers about?

Nine stressed out strangers embark on a wellness retreat in an attempt to heal from their mysterious traumas. They are led by Masha, a woman with all the stereotypical trappings of a self-confessed guru, who promises to steer them towards rejuvenation. However, once they have settled into the bungalows and the treatment has begun, secrets start emerging, and it looks as though Masha may not be as in control as she appears.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video