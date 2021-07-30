How to watch See in Australia

There’s been no shortage of movies and shows exploring a world where we’re left without one of our senses. Don’t Breathe kicked off the trend in 2016 by making it scary to talk, although Bird Box took it to another level by taking away our sight, before A Quiet Place circled back on the talking thing. And after a few B-grade entrants looked to get amongst it (including 2019’s The Silence which saw pterodactyls take over??), we’re back to losing our vision with Jason Momoa in See. But if you haven’t laid eyes on the TV show just yet, where exactly can you catch a peak? Find out how to watch See in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch See

See is an Apple TV+ exclusive, with the show one of the main headliners for the streaming service’s launch.

Watch See on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is the sole host of See, with the second season expected to return sometime in August, 2021, with episodes to be released weekly.

What is See about?

See explores a world where a virus has wiped out the majority of humans on Earth, with those remaining also losing their sight. Fast forward a few hundred years later, and we meet Baba Voss (played by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa), who is the leader of the Alkenny tribe, who takes in a pregnant woman whose children is rumoured to have the gift of sight. However, this pregnant woman is also on the run, with Baba Voss stepping in as protector.

What can we expect in See season two?

See season two looks to involve plenty of action, with the trailer showing Hollywood hard man Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, the estranged brother of Baba Voss, on the other side of the battlefield. Momoa’s Alkenny tribe is at war with Kanzua Dam, who is led by Queen Kane, with both sides fighting for the sighted child of Baba Voss, meaning that there’s plenty riding on the outcome of the many skirmishes, battles and eventual war showcased throughout the trailer. Expect plenty of fight scenes, plotting and family struggles in season two of See.

Photo Credit: Apple TV+