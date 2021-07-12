How to watch the Fast and Furious movies in Australia

The Fast and Furious movies have been a staple in cinemas and Sunday afternoon watches for years now, with the high-octane thrills and questionable storylines enough to get you thinking that you could drift if you really wanted to. And as the franchise rolls onwards and the action become more ridiculous, it’s sometimes nice to drop it back a gear and take it back to where it all started. But if you’re keen to join Toretto and re-establish just how important family is, then buckle up, as Canstar Blue showcases where you can watch all the Fast and Furious movies in this pedal-to-the-metal article.

How to watch the Fast and Furious movies

The main Fast and Furious movies are available to stream on BINGE, with the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off and Fast and Furious Spy Racers series available through Netflix.

Watch Fast and Furious on BINGE

BINGE has all eight of the main Fast and Furious movies available to stream, including The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Watch Fast and Furious on Netflix

Netflix is the home to the 2019 Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which follows Hobbs (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Statham) take on cybernetically enhanced villain Brixton Lore (played by Idris Elba). Netflix is also home to the Fast and Furious Spy Racers animated series, with four season currently available to stream.

What is Fast and Furious about?

The Fast and Furious franchise originally followed undercover police officer Brian O’Conner (played by the late Paul Walker) as he looks to infiltrate the underground world of illegal street racing and get close to the very family-oriented Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel). However, as the movies have progressed over time, the franchise has drifted from street racing to saving the world, with the Toretto family travelling across continents, taking down corrupt government officials and taking on cyberterrorists. There’s a bit going on, but it’s a hell of a ride.

Picture credit: BINGE