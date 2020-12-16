There’s no shortage of football fans here in Australia, but while we might not always agree on how the ball should be handled, we can all agree that it makes for good TV! But for those who are fans of the way football is traditionally played (i.e. the proper way), where can you catch the local action of the A-League? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

Watch A-League in Australia

To watch the A-League, you can stream live or on-demand via Kayo and Foxtel, or tune into the ABC for free-to-air broadcasts. You can also stream A-League broadcasts via Telstra through the My Football App, which is available for both current and non-Telstra customers.

A-League on Kayo

Kayo broadcasts all A-League matches live and on-demand, with the sports streaming service also showcasing all matches of the W-League to help you get your football fill. And if you get bored waiting between A-League matches, Kayo also offers coverages of various overseas soccer leagues, including the Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga.

A-League on Foxtel

Similar to Kayo, Foxtel covers every game of the A-League season as part of the Sports HD Bundle. Foxtel also includes a number of analysis and talk-shows for when the fulltime whistle blows, with the ability to watch on the go with the Foxtel Go app.

For Foxtel, A-League coverage goes some way to making up for losing the live broadcast rights to the English Premier League (EPL) which now belong to Optus Sport.

A-League on ABC

Taking over from Ten as the go-to free-to-air TV option for the A-League, the ABC and its online streaming counterpart iView will showcase up to 29 live matches throughout the season, as well as a delayed broadcast of one elimination final, one semi-final and the Grand Final.

A-League on Telstra

Broadcasting a number of sporting codes, Telstra will cover a number of A-League matches throughout the season via its ‘My Football App’, which is free for existing Telstra customers, while non-customers will have to pay a subscription fee of $6.99/month. The app also provides fixture information and the latest news for when you want more than just the game highlights, with the app available on both iOS and Android operating systems.

When does the A-League season start?

The 2020-2021 A-League season kicks-off on Sunday, December 27, with the competition set to run for 23 weeks. The Grand Final is set to be played in June, 2021, although a location has yet to be announced.

A-League 2020-2021 Fixtures

Here are the upcoming matches of the 2020-2021 A-League season:

Western Sydney Vs. Macarthur FC – 5:30pm (AEST), Sunday, December 27

Western United Vs. Adelaide United – 6:00pm (AEST), Monday, December 28

Brisbane Roar Vs. Wellington Phoenix – 6:00pm (AEST), Tuesday, December 29

Sydney FC Vs. Melbourne City FC – 6:00pm (AEST), Wednesday, December 30

Central Coast Mariners Vs. Newcastle Jets – 6:00pm (AEST), Thursday, December 31

