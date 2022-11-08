There are often no small bouts in the UFC, with plenty of big names stepping into the Octagon to deliver some big performances. And there’s no bigger performance than one that’s got a bit of vengeance mixed in, and that’s what UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) will likely bring with him as he locks horns with Alex Pereira (6-1), the only man to KO Adesanya. Add in some other big names, including Dustin Poirier and Carla Esparza, and the night of UFC 281 is set to be one to tune in for. Find out how to watch UFC 281 and the Adesanya and Pereira fight in this Canstar Blue guide.

How can I watch the Adesanya Vs. Pereira fight?

The Adesanya Vs. Pereira fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch Adesanya take on Pereira will be $59.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Those who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until November 17, 2022.

What time does the Adesanya Vs. Pereira fight start?

Adesanya and Pereira’s fight will begin at 2pm (AEST) on Sunday, November 13, with coverage also including undercard fights and analysis. If you miss the live-stream, replays are later in the day.

Photo Credit: Main Event