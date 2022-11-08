article background

How to watch the Adesanya Vs. Pereira fight

Posted by

There are often no small bouts in the UFC, with plenty of big names stepping into the Octagon to deliver some big performances. And there’s no bigger performance than one that’s got a bit of vengeance mixed in, and that’s what UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya (23-1) will likely bring with him as he locks horns with Alex Pereira (6-1), the only man to KO Adesanya. Add in some other big names, including Dustin Poirier and Carla Esparza, and the night of UFC 281 is set to be one to tune in for. Find out how to watch UFC 281 and the Adesanya and Pereira fight in this Canstar Blue guide.

How can I watch the Adesanya Vs. Pereira fight?

The Adesanya Vs. Pereira fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch Adesanya take on Pereira will be $59.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Those who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until November 17, 2022.

UFC 281 Promo Card

What time does the Adesanya Vs. Pereira fight start?

Adesanya and Pereira’s fight will begin at 2pm (AEST) on Sunday, November 13, with coverage also including undercard fights and analysis. If you miss the live-stream, replays are later in the day.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Kayo Logo

Kayo One Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 1 screen at the same time
  • 7-day free trial

min. cost $25 over 1 month

 1No. of Screens /same time viewing $25Advertised Cost/month Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Basic Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • 7-day free trial

min. cost $27.50 over 1 month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $27.50Advertised Cost/month Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Premium Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 3 screens at the same time
  • 7-day free trial

min. cost $35 over 1 month

 3No. of Screens /same time viewing $35
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription

  • Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months
  • Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply
  • Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles

min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $27.50/mth

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $27.50$15
Advertised Cost/month		 Get Offeron Telstra’s website
^^View important information

Photo Credit: Main Event

Share this article

Related Articles

Cricket stumps with ball being caught above it.

Howzat! Alinta Energy is slinging free test match cricket tickets to lucky customers

November 9th 2022

Amaysim to sell new iPhone 14 range

The best energy discounts in each state: Are you missing out?