The first Grand Slam of the calendar year, the Australian Open serves up plenty of action and excitement for players and spectators alike. But if you can’t make it courtside, where can you catch all the action of the big tournament? Canstar Blue looks at where you can tune in and stream for your summer of tennis.

How to watch the Australian Open

The Australian Open will be available to watch on Stan Sport, Channel 9 and 9NOW, along with local radio stations, with select highlights and additional content also available through the Australian Open website.

Watch the Australian Open on Stan Sport

Stan Sport offers live and on-demand coverage of every match of the Australian Open tournament, in addition to classic matches, interviews and highlights for those keen to get as much tennis as possible.

Watch the Australian Open on free-to-air TV

Channel 9 has the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Australian Open, with matches and extras broadcasted on both Nine and 9Gem, although match times will be dependent on your local scheduling. You can also stream matches on Nine’s online streaming channel, 9NOW.

Listen to the Australian Open on radio

If you can’t make it to the TV, you can catch some of the Australian Open matches on ABC Grandstand, although match times and radio frequencies are subject to location.

Watch the Australian Open online

With more coverage to be announced closer to the start date, the official Australian Open website currently offers past tournament highlights, as well as current year analysis and top player interviews, giving you something to watch before the tournament kicks off.

When is the Australian Open?

The Australian Open is played between Monday, January 16 and Sunday, January 29, with the tournament played across multiple courts. Matches include singles and doubles tournaments, as well as Juniors, Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair tournaments, meaning there’s plenty to watch.

Picture credit: Ausopen.com