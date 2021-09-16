How to watch Back to the Rafters in Australia

It’s been a few years since we bid farewell to our second family, but the Rafters have announced a family reunion (kind of). Cleverly titled Back to the Rafters, the show follows on from the late 2000s/early 2010s Aussie TV show Packed to the Rafters, which followed a family – the Rafters – and all the shenanigans and life lessons that go with a grown family living under the same roof. If you’re a fan excited for the reunion, or never watched the original series and are just interested to see what the fuss is about, find out how to watch Back to the Rafters in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Back to the Rafters

Back to the Rafters will be exclusively shown on Amazon Prime Video from September 17, 2021 onwards, although it’s not currently known how many episodes will be featured in the new series.

Watch Back to the Rafters on Amazon Prime Video

What is Back to the Rafters about?

Back to the Rafters is a sequel to the popular Packed to the Rafters series that aired in Australia in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Following the Rafters family, which includes Julie and Dave and their three grown children, as well as Julie’s father Ted (played by Aussie legend Michael Caton), the show looks to tackle issues that many adults and families tend to go through. Set a few years after Packed to the Rafters, the series shows the Rafter family slowly falling apart, with Julie and Dave struggling to recapture the love they’ve felt for the last 30 years, while each of their children struggle with their own demons and challenges. It’s a show that highlights the importance of family, and that returning to the past can sometimes help you move forward.

How to watch Packed to the Rafters

If you want to revisit where it all began, Packed to the Rafters is available to stream via Amazon Prime Video and 7Plus, allowing you to enjoy the full series from start to finish.

