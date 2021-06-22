How to watch the British Open in Australia

The world’s most hand-eye coordinated will be putting on a show in Sandwich this year, as the British Open – simply known as ‘The Open’ – rolls around once again. Featuring a field of 156 players in its 149th year, the Open will return to some normality following a COVID-affected year, with plenty of surprises and upsets no doubt set once we get down the fairway. If you’re also keen to get back to your regular golfing schedule, find out how to watch the British Open with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch the British Open

Both Kayo and Foxtel will be streaming all four days of the Open, with Kayo also offering on-demand coverage of the event on top of its live content.

Watch the British Open on Kayo

Kayo will be offering live and on-demand coverage of the British Open. Fans can also expect highlights and analysis to drop throughout all four days of the action, giving fans plenty of entertainment.

Watch the British Open on Foxtel

Foxtel will be streaming live coverage of the Open on Fox Sports Channel 503, however it won’t be available on-demand.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.



Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Advertisement

When is the British Open taking place?

The British Open runs from July 15 to July 18, 2021, with tee-off times to be released on July 12, 2021.

What should fans expect from the British Open this year?

The medieval-style town of Sandwich will host 32,000 golf fans this year for the British Open, where almost 7,000 yards of fairway will play host to the field of putters and drivers. Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas take spots one and two, while Spanish Jon Rahm slots in at number three. Cameron Smith takes the highest rank for an Australian at number 28. As for the outcome of the tournament, it’s anyone’s guess as to the winner, but for golfing fans, that’s not a bad thing.

Photo Credit: The Open