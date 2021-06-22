How to watch the British Open in Australia

Posted by

The world’s most hand-eye coordinated will be putting on a show in Sandwich this year, as the British Open – simply known as ‘The Open’ – rolls around once again. Featuring a field of 156 players in its 149th year, the Open will return to some normality following a COVID-affected year, with plenty of surprises and upsets no doubt set once we get down the fairway. If you’re also keen to get back to your regular golfing schedule, find out how to watch the British Open with this Canstar Blue guide.

The Open Championship logo

How to watch the British Open

Both Kayo and Foxtel will be streaming all four days of the Open, with Kayo also offering on-demand coverage of the event on top of its live content.

Watch the British Open on Kayo

Kayo will be offering live and on-demand coverage of the British Open. Fans can also expect highlights and analysis to drop throughout all four days of the action, giving fans plenty of entertainment.

Watch the British Open on Foxtel

Foxtel will be streaming live coverage of the Open on Fox Sports Channel 503, however it won’t be available on-demand.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Kayo Logo

Basic Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $25 over 1 month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25Advertised Cost/month Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Premium Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 3 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $35 over 1 month

 3No. of Screens /same time viewing $35
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription

  • Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months
  • Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply
  • Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles

min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25$15
Advertised Cost/month		 Get Offeron Telstra’s website
^^View important information

When is the British Open taking place?

The British Open runs from July 15 to July 18, 2021, with tee-off times to be released on July 12, 2021.

What should fans expect from the British Open this year?

The medieval-style town of Sandwich will host 32,000 golf fans this year for the British Open, where almost 7,000 yards of fairway will play host to the field of putters and drivers. Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas take spots one and two, while Spanish Jon Rahm slots in at number three. Cameron Smith takes the highest rank for an Australian at number 28. As for the outcome of the tournament, it’s anyone’s guess as to the winner, but for golfing fans, that’s not a bad thing.

Photo Credit: The Open

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

OPPO A54 5G phone in purple colourway leaning on book with blue cover

OPPO A54 5G review: The latest technology is no longer a premium feature

June 21st 2021

Powershop rolls out carbon neutral plan with new ways to pay

ACCC warning: Aussies paying too much for phone plans
Advertisement
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]