How to Watch The Brokenwood Mysteries in Australia

There’s nothing like a sleepy town to bring out an overly enthusiastic murderer, and this time, it’s New Zealand’s turn in The Brokenwood Mysteries. Seemingly drawing inspiration from murder-village-classic Midsummer Murders, The Brokenwood Mysteries is a truly delightful coming together of NZ humour and murderous gore galore. Find out who the culprit is, and how to watch every episode of The Brokenwood Mysteries with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Brokenwood Mysteries

You can stream all six seasons of The Brokenwood Mysteries on BINGE, Foxtel and Acorn TV,or watch for free on ABC iView. Season seven will be available in a complete season drop on April 1, 2022. Series eight has finished production but there is no word yet on when it will be available.

Watch The Brokenwood Mysteries on BINGE

BINGE has all six seasons of The Brokenwood Mysteries ready to stream now. Season seven will be available from April 1, 2022.

Watch The Brokenwood Mysteries on Foxtel

Foxtel has all six seasons of The Brokenwood Mysteries ready to stream now. Season seven will be available from April 1, 2022.

Watch The Brokenwood Mysteries on Acorn TV

Acorn TV has the first six seasons of The Brokenwood Mysteries ready to stream.

Watch The Brokenwood Mysteries on ABC iView

You can watch the first five seasons of The Brokenwood Mysteries for free on ABC iView.

What is The Brokenwood Mysteries about?

Set in the fictitious town of Brokenwood, The Brokenwood Mysteries is a New Zealand drama about a series of murders and the detectives who solve them. Detective Shepherd is sent to the quiet town of Brokenwood on a temporary investigation of a police officer, but once he gets there, he decides he quite likes it and wants to stick around. There he meets Detective Kristin Sims, who becomes his working partner and although they aren’t fond of each other, they can’t deny they make a cracking murder team.

Photo Credit: BINGE